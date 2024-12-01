F1 star calls for FIA PUNISHMENT against rival driver
A Formula 1 driver has called for one of his rivals to be penalised for swearing in a press conference.
The swearing saga started when Max Verstappen was given a community service-like punishment for swearing in a press conference at the Singapore GP earlier this season.
Verstappen responded by not giving full answers in succeeding press conferences, in a protest against the ruling, while the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) submitted a joint statement surrounding the way in which they were being treated by the sport's governing body.
The chairman of the GPDA is George Russell, who at the Qatar Grand Prix, called for more transparency and consistency from the FIA.
Russell calls for Norris punishment
Following qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, in which Russell managed to claim second behind Verstappen, the Mercedes driver hilariously tried to catch out Lando Norris, who had stumbled on his words.
As Norris struggled to say the word 'privileges' during the post-qualifying press conference, he let a profanity slip out, mumbling 's***' in frustration.
Russell immediately jumped on the error in hilarious fashion, proclaiming: "That's a fine!"
Norris did apologise for the use of the word 's***', but it remains to be seen if he is struck with any kind of punishment following the Verstappen saga from Singapore.
The McLaren driver managed to qualify in third behind Verstappen and Russell, and will be hoping for a strong result in Qatar to try and boost his team's chances of claiming their first constructors' title since 1998.
