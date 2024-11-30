close global

Perez EMBARRASSED by F1 rookie at Qatar Grand Prix

Formula 1 rookie Franco Colapinto took advantage of an apparent mental error by Sergio Perez at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Red Bull star struggled once again in sprint qualifying on Friday, getting knocked out in SQ1.

The FIA then confirmed Perez would start the sprint race from the pitlane, due to suspension changes made to his RB20.

Not only was Perez forced to make a pitlane start, but so was Williams’ Franco Colapinto, who also changed his suspension, with the Red Bull star making a major blunder at the start of the sprint.

Should Sergio Perez be replaced at Red Bull?
Sergio Perez has endured a woeful 2024 season

Sergio Perez makes Qatar GP blunder

As the green light went out to signal the start of the race, Perez remained stationary before he slowly trundled out of the pitlane.

However, his slow start allowed Colapinto to creep past and overtake him for P19 before they even reached the race track in an embarrassing blunder for Perez.

The 34-year-old finished the Qatar GP sprint in P20 and was the last of the remaining runners, after Red Bull pitted Perez to change his front wing.

Franco Colapinto gets the better of Sergio Perez in the pitlane

Colapinto has been touted as a possible replacement for Perez if he is dropped from Red Bull next season, where the Argentine will be a free-agent as he moves aside for Carlos Sainz at Williams in 2025.

Perez’s team-mate Max Verstappen managed to finish the sprint in P8, although the champion also suffered a difficult sprint race and was outscored by the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg who claimed P7.

