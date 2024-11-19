Will Donald Trump be at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Formula 1 heads to Nevada this weekend for the return of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with a host of A-listers expected to make an appearance.

The race in Clark County will kickstart the final triple-header of the year, with just three races left before both championships will be wrapped up for another season.

McLaren star Lando Norris has fought hard against reigning champion Max Verstappen but despite the British star's best efforts, the Dutchman looks set to claim his fourth career title, and could even do so at this weekend's race in Las Vegas.

After Verstappen's stunning victory at the Brazilian GP last time out on track, the Red Bull star is 62 points ahead of Norris, with McLaren now looking less likely to take home both championships for the first time since 1998.

The papaya team does lead the constructors' championship however, with Red Bull having dropped to third in the standings despite Verstappen's eight race victories in 2024.

McLaren have developed a significant advantage over their rivals with both drivers claiming multiple wins across the season, the first of which coinciding with a garage visit from Donald Trump, with the now president-elect being described as McLaren's lucky charm at the time.

Donald Trump was hosted by McLaren at the 2024 Miami GP

Trump in the F1 paddock

It appears it is now Trump who has become the lucky one, the 78-year-old having just won the 2024 presidential election, with a return to the White House confirmed for 2025.

When Trump is sworn in on January 20, 2025, he will be the first president to return to office in over 130 years. Having secured 312 electoral votes for the Republican Party, Trump claimed victory in many states, including Nevada where this weekend's F1 race takes place.

Trump is no stranger to the F1 paddock, having sparked debate among the sport over whether teams should host political figures in their garage or not, just as McLaren did during the Miami GP earlier this season.

In the aftermath of this year's election results, the head of F1's governing body, the FIA, congratulated Trump on his victory, with figures in the sport clearly not against his presence at a grand prix.

As things stand it is not known whether Trump will be making an appearance at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix although no such plans have been revealed to the public yet.

