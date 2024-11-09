FIA boss arrives for Las Vegas GP inspection after Trump congratulation
FIA boss arrives for Las Vegas GP inspection after Trump congratulation
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has arrived in Las Vegas, far ahead of the race taking place there in two weeks time.
The FIA boss has been dogged all year by criticism, both from inside and outside the paddock, and he was also investigated early in the year for alleged interference in the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP.
Ben Sulayem was also accused of preventing approval of the Las Vegas GP circuit prior to its debut in 2023.
However, the FIA cleared the boss of any wrongdoing, and claimed there was no evidence to substantiate these allegations.
FIA boss spotted in Las Vegas
Ben Sulayem is yet to escape controversy, after he unveiled the FIA’s plans to clampdown on drivers swearing at the Singapore GP.
The decision and the president’s comments elicited criticism from the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the latter of which engaged in a public protest across the race weekend.
Since then, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), a trade union-type organisation that encompasses all F1 drivers, have released a joint statement regarding the swearing row.
In the statement, the GPDA urged the FIA to 'treat drivers like adults’, whilst also blasting Ben Sulayem for the way he has spoken to and about the drivers since the swearing row.
Despite increased pressure, it remains business as usual for the FIA boss who shared an F1 update as he inspected the Las Vegas GP track.
The 62-year-old posted pictures to his Instagram stories him attending the iconic track ahead of the event at the end of November, having also posted a picture of himself and Donald Trump this week, congratulating the president elect on his victory at the polls.
“Nice to meet up with Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm and circuit project manager Terry Miller ahead of the upcoming race on the glitzy street circuit," he wrote in the story's caption.
F1 returns to Las Vegas from November 22-24, as Verstappen edges closer to achieving his fourth consecutive world title following a spectacular win at the Brazilian GP.
