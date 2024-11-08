FIA president in SURPRISE Trump election statement
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem didn't wait long to congratulate Donald Trump for his victory in this week's presidential election.
The former rally driver has been under significant pressure in 2024, with the Max Verstappen swearing punishment row spilling over more broadly with the rest of the drivers and to the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA).
The GPDA criticised the sport's governing body for their treatment over the swearing row, and previous rows surrounding 'jewellery and underpants', in an official statement on their new Instagram page.
They reminded Ben Sulayem to "consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise."
Earlier this week, a shock US election result saw Trump defeat Kamala Harris and return to the position that he lost four years ago in a crushing defeat by Joe Biden.
Ben Sulayem congratulates Donald Trump
Now, in a move that may further infuriate F1 drivers who are not allowed to express their political opinions, Ben Sulayem has taken to his Instagram page to congratulate Trump on his victory.
The 62-year-old called for the US to continue their 'pioneering' role within the automotive and motorsport industries.
In the post, Ben Sulayem said: "Congratulations to @realdonaldtrump on a hard fought campaign.
"The U.S. has always been a pioneer in the automotive industry, and continues to be a key area of growth for motor sport.
"I look forward to seeing the President’s initiatives in these spaces, and working alongside him to deliver a strong future in American and global motor sport and mobility."
