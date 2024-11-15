Hamilton compared to Ricciardo following star's AXING
Hamilton compared to Ricciardo following star's AXING
Lewis Hamilton has been compared to axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo, after the Brit's period of dismal performances.
The seven-time world champion spun out of the race at the United States Grand Prix, before suffering a nightmare weekend in Brazil, qualifying down in 16th for the main race, and only finishing the two races in 10th and 11th respectively, picking up one point in a weekend that had 34 up for grabs.
READ MORE: Ricciardo dons US franchise gear in EXCITING social post
Ricciardo was replaced by youngster Liam Lawson at VCARB earlier this season, following his own period of poor form, being regularly outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
Hamilton is set to move to Ferrari in 2025, joining a team that currently look to be in with a chance of securing their first constructors' championship title since 2008.
Will Lewis Hamilton recover from his performance decline?
However, former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestly believes there is cause for concern over Hamilton’s performances, and has even compared his issues to the decline of Ricciardo.
“I mean Lewis Hamilton, what on earth happened to Lewis Hamilton?” Priestly said via his YouTube channel.
“Somebody asked me earlier, why has Lewis Hamilton gone off the boil and I honestly think this is a similar type of situation to the likes of Daniel Ricciardo in recent times, Checo Perez.
“I don’t think Daniel Ricciardo, Checo Perez or Lewis Hamilton have suddenly become bad drivers.
“I think the modern generation of cars are so specific, they’re so nuanced in the way that you get the performance out of them and in the case of those three drivers, it’s not suiting the driving style that they’re so used to, that’s ingrained within them that they have built their careers around.
“These cars require something very specific, both from a technical point of view when it comes to setting them up really low and stiff, but also in the way that you drive them and it’s not suiting those guys.
“They’re struggling to get the tyre temperature into the tyres and as soon as you don’t get that, as soon as you fall out of that window, the performance disappears.
“And when the performance disappears, you struggle to get tyre temperature back in and it’s this vicious cycle that you can’t get out of very easily.
“That’s what I think is happening to Lewis.”
READ MORE: Hamilton shock F1 EXIT from Mercedes makes perfect sense ahead of Ferrari move
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR legend issues HEARTBREAKING response to huge change
- 1 uur geleden
Las Vegas Grand Prix changes CONFIRMED following complaints
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton compared to Ricciardo following star's AXING
- Yesterday 23:59
Hamilton to be given OLD Ferrari following Mercedes snub
- Yesterday 22:00
MILLION DOLLAR Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket provides stunning access
- Yesterday 21:00
Palou hints at YEARS of IndyCar association with key target admission
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec