FIA delay Brazilian GP qualifying amid HUGE storm
The FIA have confirmed that qualifying will be delayed for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday.
A massive storm hit the circuit in the afternoon local time, with thunder and lightning supplementing the torrential rain.
Max Verstappen, who was given a five-second penalty in the sprint earlier on Saturday to demote him to fourth, also had to contend with a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's main race, having changed his internal combustion engine (ICE).
It meant that qualifying in Brazil was crucial for the three-time champion, as he seeks to limit damage to his championship lead this weekend.
Brazilian GP qualifying delayed by torrential rain
Less than 20 minutes from the expected start of the all-important qualifying session, the FIA announced that it would be delayed, due to adverse weather conditions.
Thundery showers had been forecasted at the circuit for much of Saturday and Sunday, with a 60% chance of rain falling during qualifying.
However, the arrival of a huge weather front just ahead of the session forced the FIA to act, with the sport's governing body announcing that teams were being allowed to close their garage doors in order to keep everything dry.
The FIA then revealed that qualifying would be delayed, with further updates set to be given at the originally scheduled time of 6pm.
The Sky Sports F1 team were forced to cover under a roofed section of the paddock, with torrential rain also causing Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to sprint inside for the safety of the Red Bull hospitality suite.
