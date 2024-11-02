F1 2024 Sprint Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2024 Sprint Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The FIA have confirmed the starting grid for the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.
Max Verstappen has won every sprint race this season, extending a run of six sprint wins in a row two weeks ago in Austin.
READ MORE: Surprise F1 star tipped to REPLACE Perez at Red Bull
The Dutchman will have his work cut out for him in Interlagos however, with title rival, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both starting the race ahead of him, giving McLaren yet another opportunity to increase their lead ahead of Ferrari and Red Bull in the constructors' standings.
The race on Saturday will be Piastri's second sprint starting from pole, his strong past form posing an interesting conundrum for the papaya outfit over whether they will need to introduce team orders for Norris to gain as many vital points as possible as he looks to close the gap to Verstappen in the drivers' championship.
The scarlet Ferrari of Charles Leclerc is set to start the sprint from P3, the Scuderia having proved themselves the team to beat so far in the triple-header, with Leclerc and team-mate Carlos Sainz having secured a win apiece in Austin and Mexico City.
Reserve driver Ollie Bearman will appear behind the wheel of a Haas once again for the sprint after Kevin Magnussen was unable to compete in Friday's practice or qualifying sessions due to illness, the team eagerly monitoring the young star's performance ahead of his full-time F1 debut from 2025.
F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid
1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:08.899secs
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.029
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.254
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.320
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.358
6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.544
7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.723
8. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1.042
9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.179
10. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - NO TIME
11. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
14. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
15. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]br> 16. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
17. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
Pitlane start: Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, Zhou Guauyu
READ MORE: FIA issue TRIPLE penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race - Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Sprint Race in Sao Paulo kicks off today at 11am local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time 11am Saturday
United States (EDT): 10am Saturday
United States (PDT): 7am Saturday
Central European Time 3pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Saturday
READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2024 Sprint results: Brazilian Grand Prix - Norris wins after more team orders drama
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream
- 30 minutes ago
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Martinsville 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live
- 2 uur geleden
FIA issue TRIPLE penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 3 uur geleden
F1 2024 Sprint Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race Today: Start times, schedule and TV
- Today 13:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec