Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian GP
Lewis Hamilton is set to swap teams at the Brazilian Grand Prix in a historic drive.
The champion will join Ferrari in 2025, and will leave Mercedes after earning six of seven world titles at the outfit.
It has been a difficult period at Mercedes for Hamilton since Abu Dhabi 2021, going from winning consecutive world titles to the longest winless streak in his career.
Aside from a victory at Silverstone and an inherited win at Spa in 2024, it has been a miserable season for Hamilton who has been outpaced by his team-mate George Russell in most qualifying sessions this year.
Can Lewis Hamilton win at Interlagos?
However, Hamilton will return to Interlagos this weekend where he has enjoyed three race wins, and the support of the crowd.
The Brit was made an honorary citizen of Brazil in 2022, a proud moment for Hamilton whose F1 hero Ayrton Senna hails from the country.
Hamilton is set to emulate his hero this weekend as it has been revealed that he will drive Senna's championship winning McLaren, the MP4/5B, on Saturday, November 2.
The MP4/5B was driven by Senna during the 1990 world championship season, in which the Brazilian won his second world title with the team.
Hamilton will join his old team once more to complete this historic drive during the 30th anniversary year of Senna’s tragic death at Imola in 1994.
