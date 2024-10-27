Verstappen and Hamilton laps DELETED after Mexican GP violations
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen share 10 drivers' championships between them, but both were flagged for pushing the limits too far at the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday.
The pair qualified sixth and second respectively for Sunday's race, but things nearly went horribly wrong for the Dutchman, whose first flying lap in FP3 was deleted for violating track limits.
Reigning champions Red Bull have looked unusually off the pace they set at the start of the year, with main man Verstappen failing to secure a victory since the Spanish GP back in June.
To make matters worse, Christian Horner's outfit were knocked off the top spot in the constructors' standings last month when McLaren overtook them, having emerged as the best all-round force of the 2024 season.
Toto Wolff's Mercedes have also experienced their fair share of peaks and troughs, with Hamilton and team-mate George Russell both securing wins amid a deluge of car trouble, the young Brit providing the Mercedes garage with more than enough repairs having been involved in two major crashes in as many weeks.
Why have the FIA deleted qualifying lap times?
Following the qualifying session at Mexico City, the FIA confirmed which drivers had had their lap time deleted, in accordance with Article 12.4.1.e of the governing body's International Sporting Code.
Hamilton and Verstappen were just two of the stars who fell victim, along with a driver from each of Red Bull's championship rivals, McLaren and Ferrari, the Scuderia still hopeful for a promising result this weekend following Carlos Sainz's pole position at the track.
A document from the FIA stated: "The cars below did not use the track at turns 1, 2 and 12."
|No
|Turn
|Car
|Driver
|Competitor
|Time of Day
|Lap Time
|1
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|15:09:46
|OUT LAP
|2
|12
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Formula 1 Team
|15:13:09
|1:17:631
|3
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|15:28:04
|1:17:631
|4
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|15:55:36
|1:16:368
