F1 Mexican Grand Prix Race Today: Start time, TV channel and livestream
Sunday sees the middle leg of Formula 1's back-to-back-to-back races in the Americas, at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico.
Ferrari have been the form team since the sport came back from its mini-break for the last run of races, taking a one-two finish in Austin and qualifying both cars in the top four for Sunday's race .
Meanwhile, in the drivers' championship, Max Verstappen extended his lead over Lando Norris in Austin, with the McLaren man now facing a 57-point deficit with just five grands prix to go.
As a result, Norris will be no doubt keen to start making up some ground - and quickly - starting today in Mexico City.
After a clock change overnight in the United Kingdom and large parts of Europe, here are all the details you need to know about how to watch the Mexican GP and when, wherever you are in the world!
Mexican Grand Prix Race - Sunday, October 27, 2024
The race in Mexico City kicks off today at 2pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below, adjusting for clock changes in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe overnight.
Local time: 2pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 4pm Sunday
United States (PDT): 1pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 9pm Sunday
United Kingdom (GMT): 8pm Sunday
Australia (AEST): 6am Monday
Australia (AWST): 4am Monday
Australia (ACST): 6:30am Monday
Mexico (CST): 2pm Sunday
Japan (JST): 5am Monday
South Africa (SAST): 10pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 11pm Sunday
China (CST): 4am Monday
India (IST): 11:30pm Sunday
Brazil (BRT): 3pm Sunday
Singapore (SGT): 2am Monday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 9pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 10pm Sunday
Turkey (EEST): 9pm Sunday
How to watch the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
