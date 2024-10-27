F1 Mexican Grand Prix Race Today: Start time, TV channel and livestream

Sunday sees the middle leg of Formula 1's back-to-back-to-back races in the Americas, at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico.

Ferrari have been the form team since the sport came back from its mini-break for the last run of races, taking a one-two finish in Austin and qualifying both cars in the top four for Sunday's race .

READ MORE: F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather - The latest forecast today from Mexico City

Meanwhile, in the drivers' championship, Max Verstappen extended his lead over Lando Norris in Austin, with the McLaren man now facing a 57-point deficit with just five grands prix to go.

As a result, Norris will be no doubt keen to start making up some ground - and quickly - starting today in Mexico City.

After a clock change overnight in the United Kingdom and large parts of Europe, here are all the details you need to know about how to watch the Mexican GP and when, wherever you are in the world!

READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move

The championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris is set to continue in Mexico

Mexican Grand Prix Race - Sunday, October 27, 2024

The race in Mexico City kicks off today at 2pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below, adjusting for clock changes in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe overnight.

Local time: 2pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 4pm Sunday

United States (PDT): 1pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 9pm Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 8pm Sunday

Australia (AEST): 6am Monday

Australia (AWST): 4am Monday

Australia (ACST): 6:30am Monday

Mexico (CST): 2pm Sunday

Japan (JST): 5am Monday

South Africa (SAST): 10pm Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 11pm Sunday

China (CST): 4am Monday

India (IST): 11:30pm Sunday

Brazil (BRT): 3pm Sunday

Singapore (SGT): 2am Monday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 9pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 10pm Sunday

Turkey (EEST): 9pm Sunday



READ MORE: Ferrari share fresh update after driver replacement CONFIRMED at Mexico GP

How to watch the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



READ MORE: McLaren REPLACE driver ahead of Mexican GP

Related