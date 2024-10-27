Starting grid for F1 Mexican Grand Prix with all penalties applied

The starting grid for Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is in and it's Ferrari star Carlos Sainz that will start on pole.

The Spaniard was the man to come out on top after a thrilling ending to qualifying on Saturday, setting a lap time of 1:15.946sec to hold off the likes of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, with the Red Bull and McLaren stars two and three-tenths behind, respectively.

Sainz's pole continues Ferrari's recent resurgence after a stunning one-two in the United States last weekend, and Charles Leclerc, who will start in P4, will be hoping to get up alongside his teammate in Sunday's Grand Prix to further aid the team's fight in the constructors' championship.

Despite finishing in P2 and P3 with one of their drivers, Red Bull and McLaren will both be disappointed with their qualifying session overall.

Both teams had a driver exit qualifying early on Saturday, with Sergio Perez and Oscar Piastri both suffering shock exits in Q1 at Mexico City.

F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:15.946sec

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.225sec

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.314sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.319sec

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.410sec

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.705sec

7. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.940sec

8. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.946sec

9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.119sec

10. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.419sec

11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

12. Liam Lawson [VCARB]

13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

15. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]

16. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

17. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

18. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]



Mexican Grand Prix Race - Sunday, October 27, 2024

The race in Mexico City kicks off today at 2pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below, which are all correct adjusting for the change in time zone in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe overnight.

Local time 2pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 4pm Sunday

United States (CDT): 3pm Sunday

United States (PDT): 1pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 9pm Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 8pm Sunday



How does 2024 clock change affect F1 start time?

Whilst time zones in the United Kingdom and Europe saw a time change overnight, the same did not happen in Mexico City. As such, there could be some confusion ahead of Sunday's race, but fear not, the above times are accurate and we've explained all below.

On Saturday, local time in Mexico City was seven hours behind the United Kingdom (BST), and eight hours behind Europe (CEST).

However, with both the United Kingdom and countries who observe CEST in Europe shifting to GMT and CET respectively overnight, Mexico City is now closer in time.

As of the clock change on Sunday, the United Kingdom is now six hours ahead of local time in Mexico City, with countries in Europe now seven hours ahead if they observe CET.

This means that with a 2pm race start in Mexico City on Sunday, the race gets underway at 8pm in the United Kingdom and 9pm in European nations observing CET.

