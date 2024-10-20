F1 2024 US Grand Prix Race Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream
Max Verstappen was denied pole position at the US Grand Prix by a dramatic late crash.
George Russell hit the barriers in Turn 19 while all of the major players were behind him on their final fast laps – Verstappen's very fast indeed – and were forced to slow down by the double yellow flags caused by the big impact.
However, it was the Dutchman who won last time out in Austin, and has the chance to add a fourth victory to his COTA win tally whilst also extending his lead in the championship.
Daniel Ricciardo's replacement at Visa Cash App RB will receive an astounding 60-place grid penalty and will slip down to the back of the order on full grand prix return to F1.
Here are all the details you need to know about how to watch the US GP, wherever you are in the world!
US Grand Prix Race - Sunday, October 20, 2024
The race in Austin kicks off today at 2pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time 2pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 3pm Sunday
United States (PDT): 12pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST) 9pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday
Australia (AEST): 6am Monday
Australia (AWST): 3am Monday
Australia (ACST): 5:30am Monday
Mexico (CST): 1pm Sunday
Japan (JST): 4am Monday
South Africa (SAST): 9pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 10pm Sunday
China (CST): 3am Monday
India (IST): 12:30am Monday
Brazil: 4pm Sunday
Singapore: 3am Monday
Saudi Arabia: 10pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 11pm Sunday
Turkey: 10pm Sunday
How to watch the 2024 US Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
