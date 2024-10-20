F1 2024 US Grand Prix Race Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream

Max Verstappen was denied pole position at the US Grand Prix by a dramatic late crash.

George Russell hit the barriers in Turn 19 while all of the major players were behind him on their final fast laps – Verstappen's very fast indeed – and were forced to slow down by the double yellow flags caused by the big impact.

However, it was the Dutchman who won last time out in Austin, and has the chance to add a fourth victory to his COTA win tally whilst also extending his lead in the championship.

Daniel Ricciardo's replacement at Visa Cash App RB will receive an astounding 60-place grid penalty and will slip down to the back of the order on full grand prix return to F1.

Here are all the details you need to know about how to watch the US GP, wherever you are in the world!

US Grand Prix Race - Sunday, October 20, 2024

The race in Austin kicks off today at 2pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 2pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 3pm Sunday

United States (PDT): 12pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST) 9pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday

Australia (AEST): 6am Monday

Australia (AWST): 3am Monday

Australia (ACST): 5:30am Monday

Mexico (CST): 1pm Sunday

Japan (JST): 4am Monday

South Africa (SAST): 9pm Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 10pm Sunday

China (CST): 3am Monday

India (IST): 12:30am Monday

Brazil: 4pm Sunday

Singapore: 3am Monday

Saudi Arabia: 10pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 11pm Sunday

Turkey: 10pm Sunday



How to watch the 2024 US Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

