F1 US Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Mercedes SMASH decides pole battle after Hamilton heartbreak

Max Verstappen was denied pole position at the US Grand Prix by a dramatic late crash.

George Russell hit the barriers in Turn 19 while all of the major players were behind him on their final fast laps – Verstappen's very fast indeed – and were forced to slow down by the double yellow flags caused by the big impact.

Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in the first part of qualifying for the United States Grand Prix, a race he has won six times in the past.

The seven-time world champion won once in Indianapolis and five times at the Circuit of the Americas, but was stunned in Q1 on Saturday evening after a mistake at Turn 12 cost him time.

Liam Lawson put in an impressive run in Q1 to go third on the timesheets, with his future in the sport in the balance, before declining to set a time in Q2 thanks to his 60-place grid penalty for engine unit changes.

Here are the times from qualifying in Austin:

F1 Qualifying Results: US Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:32.330sec

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.031s

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.322s

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.410s

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.620s

6. George Russell [Mercedes] - Time TBC

7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.688s

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.979s

9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.151s

10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - N/A



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

15. Liam Lawson [VCARB]



ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Alex Albon [Williams]

17. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

18. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]

19. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

