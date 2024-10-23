FIA introduces F1 points change in title fight TWIST

The FIA have introduced a huge F1 points change that could impact the course of future world championship battles.

Following a meeting of the World Motorsport Council, the governing body revealed a set of regulatory changes across various motorsport series'.

READ MORE: F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

That included F1, with the FIA deciding on a restructured technical regulations plan for the 2026 season onwards, allowing for higher performance cars, a changing of the cost cap structure and the implementation of three multiple-day pre-season tests before the start of the 2026 season.

On top of this, however, a new points system will be implemented for the 2025 season onwards, with 2024 being the last season to use the current, well-known system.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is the FIA president

Daniel Ricciardo claimed the fastest lap point in Singapore

Are F1 banning fastest lap points?

The FIA have announced that from 2025 onwards, there will be no point awarded for the driver/team that manage to claim the fastest lap in a grand prix.

Much debate has been forthcoming about the awarding of a fastest lap point since the Singapore Grand Prix, when outgoing VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo took a point away from Lando Norris at the Singapore GP, thus helping sister team Red Bull's championship chances.

The FIA have now decided not to award this extra point, which will perhaps alter the strategies of leading teams during race weekends, in their championship battles.

On top of this, the FIA have also changed the rules to state that F1 teams must use 'young drivers' in their cars for at least two practice sessions from 2025 onwards, up from the one required session that was in place for 2024.

In a statement, the sport's governing body said: "Minor changes for 2024 and 2025 Sporting and Technical regulations were approved by the World Council, including the removal of the point awarded for setting the fastest lap and the increase in requirement for fielding a young driver during free practice from once per season to two times per season."

READ MORE: Verstappen speaks out on move to IndyCar

Related