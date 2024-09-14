Formula 1 qualifying will return at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix today (Saturday, September 14), with the sport's stars battling for the top position at Sunday's race in Baku.

Charles Leclerc was crowned king of Italy last time out in a glorious home victory for Ferrari, beating both McLarens to the top spot.

READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star

Meanwhile Red Bull's woes intensified with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finishing sixth and eighth as they look to remedy their issues this weekend.

As a result, McLaren have narrowed down Red Bull's lead in the constructors' championship with just eight points separating the two teams, whilst Lando Norris remains 62 points behind Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

Last year's Azerbaijan GP was won by Perez, but Red Bull face a significant challenge to get ahead of Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren as the top teams battle it out in qualifying.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, September 14, 2024

The qualifying session in Baku kicks off today at 4pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 4pm Saturday

Central European Time 2pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 1pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 8am Saturday

United States (CDT): 7am Saturday

United States (PDT): 5am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 10pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 8pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 9:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 6am Saturday

Japan (JST): 9pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 2pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 3pm Saturday

China (CST): 8pm Saturday

India (IST): 5:30pm Saturday

Brazil: 9am Saturday

Singapore: 8pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 3pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 4pm Saturday

Turkey: 3pm Saturday



READ MORE: F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

How to watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver

Related