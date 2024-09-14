F1 Qualifying Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 start time, live stream and TV channel
F1 Qualifying Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 start time, live stream and TV channel
Formula 1 qualifying will return at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix today (Saturday, September 14), with the sport's stars battling for the top position at Sunday's race in Baku.
Charles Leclerc was crowned king of Italy last time out in a glorious home victory for Ferrari, beating both McLarens to the top spot.
Meanwhile Red Bull's woes intensified with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finishing sixth and eighth as they look to remedy their issues this weekend.
As a result, McLaren have narrowed down Red Bull's lead in the constructors' championship with just eight points separating the two teams, whilst Lando Norris remains 62 points behind Verstappen in the drivers' standings.
Last year's Azerbaijan GP was won by Perez, but Red Bull face a significant challenge to get ahead of Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren as the top teams battle it out in qualifying.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, September 14, 2024
The qualifying session in Baku kicks off today at 4pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time 4pm Saturday
Central European Time 2pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 1pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 8am Saturday
United States (CDT): 7am Saturday
United States (PDT): 5am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 10pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 8pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 9:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 6am Saturday
Japan (JST): 9pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 2pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 3pm Saturday
China (CST): 8pm Saturday
India (IST): 5:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 9am Saturday
Singapore: 8pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 3pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 4pm Saturday
Turkey: 3pm Saturday
How to watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
