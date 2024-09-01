close global

F1 Italian Grand Prix Results Today: Ferrari take INCREDIBLE home win as Verstappen struggles deepen

A brilliant tactical Italian Grand Prix saw Ferrari delight their home fans with a surprise win in Monza.

The Scuderia made the decision to allow Charles Leclerc to go for a 37-lap stint on the hard tyres at the end of the race, setting up a thrilling end as the McLaren of Oscar Piastri hunted him down.

Piastri and team-mate Lando Norris both made the decision to two-stop as the hard Pirellis began to degrade more than expected, leaving Ferrari to take the all-or-nothing strategy move.

A first corner incident ruined third-starting George Russell's afternoon early, forcing him in for a long pitstop to replace a damaged front wing which was severely affecting his pace – only able to limp around to seventh place.

Championship challenging Lando Norris failed to take advantage of a nightmare weekend for Max Verstappen, only managing to take eight points out of the Dutchman's lead with a third placed finish and fastest lap to Verstappen's sixth.

2024 Italian Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +2.664s
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +6.153s
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +15.621s
5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +22.820s
6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +37.932s
7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +39.715s
8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +54.148s
9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1:07.456s
10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1:08.302s
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:08.495s
12. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1:21.308s
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1:33.452s
14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1 lap
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1 lap
16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1 lap
17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap
18. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 lap
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap
20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - DNF

Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren]

Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Charles Leclerc Oscar Piastri
