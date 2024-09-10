Red Bull warned 'heads will roll' as collapse continues

Former Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has issued a stark warning to Red Bull, predicting that the team's ongoing struggles with their RB20 car will lead to further upheaval within the Austrian outfit.

Schumacher claimed that Red Bull, who has seen their dominance wane in recent months, will be unable to recover before the season's end, despite Max Verstappen's commanding lead in the drivers' championship.

Verstappen currently sits 62 points ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, but Red Bull's recent performance has been far from dominant. The RB20 has faced significant issues with grip and balance since undergoing a series of updates, resulting in Verstappen failing to win any of the last six races—a stark contrast to his earlier form this season.

Max Verstappen only finished P6 at the Italian Grand Prix

Speaking on Sky Germany, Schumacher didn't mince words when asked how long it would take for Red Bull to get back on track.

“Honestly? Not at all," he said. "As far as I’m concerned, the matter is over for the time being. The uncertainty is there now. More heads will roll because of this uncertainty. More people will become dissatisfied.”

Red Bull losing key staff

Red Bull have indeed lost a number of key staff this season. Design legend Adrian Newey, widely credited with much of Red Bull's past success, has announced his departure, dealing a significant blow to the team's technical capabilities.

F1 Aero legend Adrian Newey looks set to join Aston Martin

Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull's sporting director, has also decided to move on, having accepted an offer to become Audi's team principal when the German manufacturer enters F1 in 2026.

Schumacher's comments point to a deepening crisis within Red Bull, where the pressure is mounting not just on the track but also behind the scenes.

“Now, the new people who are still around need to be built up, and they’re already under pressure from all sides," Schumacher noted. "[Pierre] Wache will probably become a chain-smoker at this point, that’s for sure.”

Pierre Wache, Red Bull Racings technical director

Wache, Red Bull's technical director, has been at the forefront of the team's efforts to rectify the RB20's issues, but the rapid pace of Formula 1 means that time is not on their side.

Schumacher emphasised that while minor improvements might help, the fundamental problems with the car remain a significant hurdle. “These are all factors now—Formula 1 moves too fast. Of course, if they get a bit more downforce, that could suit them better. But the problem remains.”

Schumacher's grim outlook reflects the broader challenges facing Red Bull as they attempt to salvage a season that once seemed destined for yet another championship.

While Verstappen's points lead provides a cushion, the team's inability to secure a victory in recent races has raised doubts about their capacity to fend off their rivals, especially as McLaren continues to close the gap.

As the season enters its final phase, Red Bull's focus will be on stabilising their performance and ensuring Verstappen can maintain his advantage. However, with internal tensions rising and technical problems unresolved, the path ahead looks increasingly treacherous for the reigning champions.

