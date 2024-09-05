Ricciardo reveals 'last chance' attempt at securing F1 future
Ricciardo reveals 'last chance' attempt at securing F1 future
Daniel Ricciardo has made a 'last chance' attempt at ensuring he has a future in F1 following recent woes.
The Aussie star was slammed with two consecutive penalties at the Italian Grand Prix, which prevented him from securing a points finish at Monza.
READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star
Ricciardo was initially awarded a five-second time penalty for an incident with Nico Hulkenberg, and received a further 10-second sanction for failing to serve his original punishment correctly.
Monza was a weekend to forget for both RB stars with Ricciardo finishing P13, and Yuki Tsunoda retiring after also suffering a collision with Hulkenberg.
Will Daniel Ricciardo race in F1 for 2025?
Ricciardo’s F1 future still remains undecided, and his result at the Italian GP reflects his inconsistency throughout the 2024 season.
The 35-year-old struggled to match the performances of Tsunoda at the beginning of the year, and was regularly outperformed by the Japanese star who delivered on multiple points finishes for RB.
As a result Tsunoda was confirmed for the team’s 2025 line-up, with their second seat still up for grabs.
Ricciardo’s chances of acquiring a full-time seat for next season also hinges on whether Red Bull are committed to promoting their reserve driver Liam Lawson.
READ MORE: Haas F1 star BANNED after FIA penalty
Lawson replaced an injured Ricciardo for five races last season, and has been hunting for a full-time opportunity ever since.
Despite speculation over his F1 future, Ricciardo does not know how long his career will last, and is treating each race as his ‘last chance’ to prove himself.
"I appreciate that I don't know if I've got one year left, five years left, so I'm treating it like it is truly my last chance,” Ricciardo said in an interview with Goodwood Road & Racing.
"So I'm in a good place because I'm comfortable within myself and I'm comfortable with the approach I'm taking and going all in."
READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Larson reveals ‘talks are ongoing’ over HISTORIC switch
- 19 minutes ago
Verstappen slams Red Bull 'MONSTER' amid championship struggles
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo reveals 'last chance' attempt at securing F1 future
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR team announce driver RETURN for 2025
- 3 uur geleden
Vettel tipped for incredible F1 comeback
- Yesterday 22:00
Wolff makes SHOCK admission regarding Hamilton replacement Antonelli
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov