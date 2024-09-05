Ricciardo reveals 'last chance' attempt at securing F1 future

Daniel Ricciardo has made a 'last chance' attempt at ensuring he has a future in F1 following recent woes.

The Aussie star was slammed with two consecutive penalties at the Italian Grand Prix, which prevented him from securing a points finish at Monza.

Ricciardo was initially awarded a five-second time penalty for an incident with Nico Hulkenberg, and received a further 10-second sanction for failing to serve his original punishment correctly.

Monza was a weekend to forget for both RB stars with Ricciardo finishing P13, and Yuki Tsunoda retiring after also suffering a collision with Hulkenberg.

Both Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda had a difficult Italian GP

RB came away from Monza with 0 points

Will Daniel Ricciardo race in F1 for 2025?

Ricciardo’s F1 future still remains undecided, and his result at the Italian GP reflects his inconsistency throughout the 2024 season.

The 35-year-old struggled to match the performances of Tsunoda at the beginning of the year, and was regularly outperformed by the Japanese star who delivered on multiple points finishes for RB.

As a result Tsunoda was confirmed for the team’s 2025 line-up, with their second seat still up for grabs.

Ricciardo’s chances of acquiring a full-time seat for next season also hinges on whether Red Bull are committed to promoting their reserve driver Liam Lawson.

Does Liam Lawson have a chance of joining the F1 grid in 2025?

Lawson replaced an injured Ricciardo for five races last season, and has been hunting for a full-time opportunity ever since.

Despite speculation over his F1 future, Ricciardo does not know how long his career will last, and is treating each race as his ‘last chance’ to prove himself.

"I appreciate that I don't know if I've got one year left, five years left, so I'm treating it like it is truly my last chance,” Ricciardo said in an interview with Goodwood Road & Racing.

"So I'm in a good place because I'm comfortable within myself and I'm comfortable with the approach I'm taking and going all in."

