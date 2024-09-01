IndyCar title race takes HUGE swing after Palou disaster in dramatic Milwaukee Mile 250 race 2

An action-packed Sunday race at the Milwaukee Mile saw some incredible swings in the title race, which began before the green flag even dropped.

Scott McLaughlin won the race from Scott Dixon, but it was behind them where the real battle was taking place.

Championship leader Alex Palou has had Will Power nipping at his heels since the summer break, chipping away at his lead in each of the last two races, and Palou faced disaster when his car stopped at the side of the track during the pace laps before the green.

The reigning champion eventually got going nearly 30 laps down after his mechanics found the fault, but the combination of his misfortune and Power's strong start left him staring down the barrel of losing his entire points lead.

However, a disastrous caution restart for Power at around half distance saw him drop way down the pack – spinning and nudging the outside wall, leaving his mechanics to bring him in twice under the ensuing caution for a tire change and a front wing replacement.

As cars began to drop out with mechanical issues and crashes – including Marcus Armstrong and pole sitter Josef Newgarden at an early aborted restart – Palou edged his way up into the top 20 to limit the damage done to his points advantage, while Power desperately tried to climb back into the top 10 and the serious points-paying positions.

The pair eventually finished 10th (Power) and 19th (Palou), leaving a 33-point gap between the pair going into the final round of the season in two weeks time.

Official IndyCar Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 result

1. #3, Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet

2. #9, Scott Dixon, Honda

3. #26, Colton Herta, Honda

4. #7, Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet

5. #14, Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet

6. #21, Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet

7. #27, Kyle Kirkwood, Honda

8. #28, Marcus Ericsson, Honda

9. #77, Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet

10. #12, Will Power, Chevrolet

11. #60, Felix Rosenqvist, Honda

12. #45, Christian Lundgaard, Honda

13. #4, Kyffin Simpson, Honda

14. #18, Jack Harvey, Honda

15. #51, Katherine Legge, Honda

16. #20, Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet

17. #78, Conor Daly, Chevrolet

18. #41, Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet

19. #10, Alex Palou, Honda

20. #8, Linus Lundqvist, Honda

21. #30, Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda

22. #66, David Malukas, Honda

23. #15, Graham Rahal, Honda

24. #5, Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet

25. #6, Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet

26. #11, Marcus Armstrong, Honda

27. #2, Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet - DNF



