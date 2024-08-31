close global

IndyCar Qualifying Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 start times, schedule and TV channels

IndyCar returns to Wisconsin this weekend for the first time in nine years, kicking off the series' first-ever doubleheader at the iconic Milwaukee Mile.

Heading into the weekend, Alex Palou leads the drivers championship, holding a 54-point advantage over Will Power and 67 points over Colton Herta.

With only three races left, every point is crucial, and the Milwaukee doubleheader offers a prime opportunity for drivers to gain ground or solidify their position in the championship battle.

Today will see the all-important qualifying for both race 1 and race 2 kick off before the first leg of the doubleheader follows later at 6pm ET.

Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 qualifying times

The qualifying starts today (Saturday, August 31, 2024) at 2:15pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 2:15pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 1:15pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 11:15am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 7:15pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 8:15pm Saturday

You can catch all the action on Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport

