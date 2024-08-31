IndyCar Qualifying Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 start times, schedule and TV channels
IndyCar Qualifying Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 start times, schedule and TV channels
IndyCar returns to Wisconsin this weekend for the first time in nine years, kicking off the series' first-ever doubleheader at the iconic Milwaukee Mile.
Heading into the weekend, Alex Palou leads the drivers championship, holding a 54-point advantage over Will Power and 67 points over Colton Herta.
With only three races left, every point is crucial, and the Milwaukee doubleheader offers a prime opportunity for drivers to gain ground or solidify their position in the championship battle.
READ MORE: IndyCar star to leave for coveted 2025 seat
Today will see the all-important qualifying for both race 1 and race 2 kick off before the first leg of the doubleheader follows later at 6pm ET.
Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 qualifying times
The qualifying starts today (Saturday, August 31, 2024) at 2:15pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.
Eastern Time (EDT): 2:15pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 1:15pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 11:15am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 7:15pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 8:15pm Saturday
You can catch all the action on Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
READ MORE: IndyCar replacement BULLISH after F1 comparison
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes confirm teen sensation as PERMANENT Hamilton replacement
- 6 minutes ago
IndyCar Qualifying Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 start times, schedule and TV channels
- 36 minutes ago
F1 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Monza start time, TV channel and live stream
- Today 08:00
EXCLUSIVE: Newey tipped for 'dream' Hamilton partnership at Ferrari
- Today 05:00
NASCAR Today: Jordan sends message after 'unacceptable' race as Patrick makes 'bitch' admission
- Today 04:00
Red Bull season-long driver replacement announced ahead of Monza
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct