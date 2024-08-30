Red Bull star identifies KEY issue facing F1

A former Red Bull star has revealed a major issue facing F1 as the grid begins to assemble for next season.

The 2025 season will see fresh faces join the grid including Jack Doohan at Alpine and Ollie Bearman at Haas.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

Mercedes, Kick Sauber, and Visa Cash App RB all have one seat left for 2025 however Kimi Antonelli is rumoured to be joining the Silver Arrows, and Helmut Marko revealed that Liam Lawson would have a seat next year.

Jack Doohan completes Alpine's 2025 driver pairing

No rookies were given a full-time seat for the 2024 F1 season

Does F1 have a problem with promoting younger drivers?

Speaking on his podcast with Eddie Jordan ‘Formula For Success', David Coulthard expressed his frustration that too many successful drivers do not get a seat in F1.

“If F2 was a pure example of who should be delivering in Formula 1 then Felipe Drugovich, who is the reserve driver at Aston Martin, should be in a drive," he said.

“He won the F2 Championship with more, you know, by a bigger margin than anyone else.

READ MORE: Final verdict delivered on Dillon NASCAR playoff penalty appeal

Felipe Drugovich joined Aston Martin as a reserve driver two days after winning the 2022 F2 championship

“And then someone will go, yeah, but actually it’s his second year. Well, it’s Lewis [Hamilton's] 18th or 19th year in Formula 1.

“It doesn’t matter what year it is. It’s a question of do you win or not.

“So anyway, too many good drivers, not enough seats.”

READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love

Related