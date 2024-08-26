Court order leaves F1 team STUCK in Zandvoort after Dutch GP

Haas are reportedly stuck in Zandvoort following a shock court order from their former sponsor Uralkali.

Uralkali first sponsored Haas in 2021, which also saw the arrival of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin.

READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star

However, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Haas cut ties with both Uralkali and Mazepin.

Whilst a Swiss arbitration court accepted that Haas legitimately cut ties with the company, it ruled that the team owed Uralkali a partial refund of their 2022 payment.

Nikita Mazepin was sacked from Haas in 2022

Uralkali were dropped as Haas' sponsor in 2022

Haas stuck in Zandvoort due to court order

According to Uralkali, Haas missed the deadline to make this payment in July, and have taken further action over the issue.

The police and bailiffs evaluated Haas’ cars and equipment in the pit-lane on Thursday evening, but the potash fertilizer producer have been unwilling to back down.

Uralkali have received a provisional ruling in its favour having asked for Haas’s assets at the Dutch Grand Prix to be seized.

Haas are currently unable to take any of its cars and equipment away from Zandvoort, with Uralkali going through the courts to seize the F1 team’s assets.

READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

Haas cannot leave Zandvoort

The company awaits a receipt of an overdue refund payment believed to total $9million, despite Haas insisting the payment was set to be made on Friday evening.

It is understood that the funds had not been deposited into an account in the Middle East due to weekend delays.

However, the team’s equipment will remain at the circuit as the court order remains in place, with the understanding that the Haas trucks will be free to travel to Monza after confirmation on the payment comes through on Monday.

READ MORE: F1 champion admits Hamilton forced him out of sport

Related