Wolff BULLISH after blocking crucial Hamilton Ferrari move

Toto Wolff has provided a bullish response after blocking a crucial move for Lewis Hamilton when he joins Ferrari.

The Brit will join Ferrari in 2025, leaving Mercedes after competing with the team since 2013.

Hamilton enjoyed championship success with the team after winning six of his world titles with Mercedes, and smashing through countless records.

However it has been a difficult period with the team over the past few years, with Hamilton enduring 56 races without a win until Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed a remarkable career at Mercedes
Ferrari managed to secure Lewis Hamilton's signature for 2025 and beyond

Who will join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari?

Mercedes personnel, including Loic Serra and Jerome d’Ambrosio will follow Hamilton to Ferrari as they undertake new roles as head of chassis performance and deputy team principal.

Another figure that was tipped to follow Hamilton to Ferrari was his current race engineer, Peter Bonnington, who is known to have a close relationship with the champion.

Bonnington or ‘Bono’ as he is affectionately nicknamed, has been Hamilton’s race engineer since the end of 2012, and has been by his side during his ups and downs in the sport.

However, it was recently revealed that Bono would not be joining Hamilton at Ferrari and would be remaining at Mercedes as their Head of Race Engineering.

Lewis Hamilton will say goodbye to his race engineer Bono at the end of this year

When asked about the split, Hamilton paid tribute to his engineer calling him his ‘brother’ showing there is no bad blood between the pair.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has also reacted to Bono’s decision, after asked how difficult it was to convince him to stay by Sky Germany.

“Bono is, of course, the heart and soul of this team. He engineered for Jenson Button, then Michael Schumacher, then Lewis—a remarkable track record,” Wolff said.

“He remains in this role but will now also be responsible for both sides of the garage. It was never really in doubt, but it’s good to have the long-term commitment in black and white.”

