IndyCar driver reveals extent of DAMAGE after mid-race collision

An IndyCar star has revealed the extent of their damage after a mid-race collision in Illinois last weekend.

It was a chaotic race at the World Wide Technology Raceway, formerly known as Gateway, with a dramatic pile-up towards after a red flag restart enhancing the drama at the end.

Following the restart, leader Josef Newgarden slowly pulled away from the pack as a huge collision ensued behind him.

The Arrow McLaren of Alexander Rossi launched into the air off the back of Will Power, as they both attempted the restart but instead crashed into one another.

Josef Newgarden was victorious in Illinois

Conor Daly reveals damage after dramatic collision

Whilst this was one of the most talked about incidents, there was more drama over the course of the race involving Juncos Hollinger Racing star Conor Daly.

On his debut with the team, the 32-year-old was involved in an incident which he later revealed left him with extensive damage for the remainder of the race.

The No.78 Chevrolet spun on lap 17 after hitting the back of Rinus VeeKay, which collected others in the wake of Daly's error.

Conor Daly hit the back of Rinus VeeKay (above) causing him to spin

Kyle Kirkwood was also tangled up in the mess, as the Andretti clipped the spinning Daly and was forced into the pits due to his damage, finishing in P22.

Daly took to social media after the race to discuss the incident, revealing the extent of the damage he had to contend with for the rest of the race.

“Unreal… 21 car half wrecks twice in front of me and I got absolutely wiped out by the car behind me,” he wrote on X.

“So sad, this @juncoshollinger team deserved far better. Had to push on with a broken floor and several other small bits. P13 in the end. Luck needs to change next weekend.”

