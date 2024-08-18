F1 boss targets KEY issues during Drive to Survive star's reign
F1 boss targets KEY issues during Drive to Survive star's reign
An F1 team boss has criticised Haas during Guenther Steiner’s tenure at the team.
Steiner led Haas from 2014-2023, where he encountered several difficulties whilst trying to improve the performance of the team.
READ MORE: Ricciardo 'tipped' for SHOCK Mercedes seat
Haas have finished last in the championship in 2021 and 2023, and have not stepped on the podium in any of the races they have contested.
In addition to their struggle for performance, the team have had a volatile driver line-up, with drivers such as Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher failing to deliver.
Ayao Komatsu reveals the reason for Haas’ struggles
After a series of crashes and mistakes from both drivers, Haas opted for the more experienced line-up of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg.
Whilst this driver pairing has brought stability to the line-up, the team have still struggled to alleviate themselves from the back of the grid.
At the start of the 2024 season, Steiner was axed from his role as Haas team principal after team owner, Gene Haas, became frustrated with the poor results.
The Drive to Survive star was replaced by Ayao Komatsu, who served as the team’s trackside engineering director since 2016.
In a recent interview, the 48-year-old revealed some of the key issues during Steiner’s reign, criticising the ‘excuses’ for their poor performances.
READ MORE: Red Bull stalwart QUITS to join rivals
"The reason [Gene] got frustrated over the years, for some there is an excuse like COVID [in 2020], but last year, there was no excuse," Komatsu said to RacingNews365.
"There was always some excuse like: 'okay, this year we are not developing because we are just preparing for next year.
"For 2023, there is no excuse and then what happened in 2023 is because we didn't fundamentally address the issues of 2019.
"That is people being in denial, pointing the finger at certain things and we were never working properly as a team, that was totally clear."
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals HUGE live concert announcement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar winner Newgarden reacts to CONTROVERSIAL race ending
- 36 minutes ago
F1 boss targets KEY issues during Drive to Survive star's reign
- 1 uur geleden
IndyCar ace reveals fellow driver SCREAMED at him after Bommarito 500 clash
- 2 uur geleden
Verstappen sim racing hack revealed despite hobby BAN
- 3 uur geleden
Former NASCAR champion breaks silence on DWI arrest
- Today 19:00
Key Verstappen ally tipped to REJECT promotion in driver blow
- Today 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep