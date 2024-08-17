close global

IndyCar Race Today: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 start times, schedule and TV

The IndyCar Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

As the season enters its final stretch with only five races left, the tension is palpable heading into this weekend's event at the 1.25-mile oval track.

Alex Palou, the current points leader, aims to capture his first win on an oval course to strengthen his bid for the championship title and defend his crown from the previous year.

Meanwhile, Will Power and Scott Dixon, currently in second and third place respectively, are poised to pounce on any opportunity to close the gap and challenge the Spaniard for the top spot.

IndyCar 2024: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 race times

The race kicks off today (Saturday, August 17, 2024) at 6:15pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 6:15pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 5:15pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 3:15pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 11:15pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 12:15am Saturday

You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport

