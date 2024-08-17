IndyCar Race Today: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 start times, schedule and TV
IndyCar Race Today: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 start times, schedule and TV
The IndyCar Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.
As the season enters its final stretch with only five races left, the tension is palpable heading into this weekend's event at the 1.25-mile oval track.
READ MORE: IndyCar star CRITICIZES team-mate in frustrated interview
Alex Palou, the current points leader, aims to capture his first win on an oval course to strengthen his bid for the championship title and defend his crown from the previous year.
Meanwhile, Will Power and Scott Dixon, currently in second and third place respectively, are poised to pounce on any opportunity to close the gap and challenge the Spaniard for the top spot.
IndyCar 2024: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 race times
The race kicks off today (Saturday, August 17, 2024) at 6:15pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.
Eastern Time (EDT): 6:15pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 5:15pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 3:15pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 11:15pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 12:15am Saturday
You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
READ MORE: How the IndyCar championship battle looks heading into the Olympic break
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States:Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
READ MORE: Cullen offers INTRIGUING insight into IndyCar role after Hamilton F1 split
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar Race Today: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 start times, schedule and TV
- 3 uur geleden
Larson told he would 'CRY' in response to Verstappen brag
- Today 04:00
IndyCar replacement BULLISH after F1 comparison
- Today 02:00
Mystery surrounds IndyCar driver signing announcement
- Yesterday 23:00
IndyCar champion SLAMS 'fake' new team reports
- Yesterday 21:15
Haas announce new chief ahead of STUNNING return
- Yesterday 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep