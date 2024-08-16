IndyCar Qualifying Today: 2024 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 start times, schedule and TV

IndyCar Series hits the track today for qualifying ahead of the 2024 Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

This weekend, the series heads to the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois for the 14th round of the 2024 season.

The 1.25-mile oval will be the stage for an action-packed race as the championship battle heats up and the season draws to a close.

Spain's Alex Palou, still seeking his first oval win in his career, currently holds the lead in the standings with 411 points, placing him 49 points ahead of Australia's Will Power.

Last year's race was won by Scott Dixon, who sits in third place with 358 points in his bag and aims to close in on the gap to the leader.

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 qualifying times

Qualifying for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 kicks off today (Friday, August 16, 2024) at 4:20pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 4:20pm Friday

Central Time (CDT): 3:20pm Friday

Pacific Time (PDT): 1:20pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 9:20pm Friday

Central European Time (CEST): 10:20pm Friday



You can catch all the action on Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



