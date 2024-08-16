IndyCar Qualifying Today: 2024 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 start times, schedule and TV
IndyCar Series hits the track today for qualifying ahead of the 2024 Bommarito Automotive Group 500.
This weekend, the series heads to the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois for the 14th round of the 2024 season.
The 1.25-mile oval will be the stage for an action-packed race as the championship battle heats up and the season draws to a close.
Spain's Alex Palou, still seeking his first oval win in his career, currently holds the lead in the standings with 411 points, placing him 49 points ahead of Australia's Will Power.
Last year's race was won by Scott Dixon, who sits in third place with 358 points in his bag and aims to close in on the gap to the leader.
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 qualifying times
Qualifying for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 kicks off today (Friday, August 16, 2024) at 4:20pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.
Eastern Time (EDT): 4:20pm Friday
Central Time (CDT): 3:20pm Friday
Pacific Time (PDT): 1:20pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 9:20pm Friday
Central European Time (CEST): 10:20pm Friday
You can catch all the action on Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
