Drive to Survive star EMBARRASSED by Netflix-induced fame

A star of Netflix's Drive to Survive series has opened up on his newly-found fame within the sport.

Drive to Survive has been successful in opening Formula 1 up to new audiences, providing hilarious moments from fan favourites, as well as showcasing the dramatic storylines that occur within an F1 season.

With its seventh series set to drop before the start of the 2025 season, fans wait in anticipation for what will surely be the most explosive season yet, with 2024 throwing up a plethora of action both on and off the track.

Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari, Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull following months of turmoil at the world champions, as well as Hamilton's iconic British Grand Prix victory, Netflix are certainly not going to be short of ideas.

Drive to Survive's impact on F1

Now, an F1 journalist who has risen to fame due to his insight throughout the six seasons of Drive to Survive has spoken about the Netflix show, and how it has propelled his career.

Will Buxton has become somewhat of a meme due to the show's popularity among F1 Twitter fans, with his seemingly dry and matter-of-fact statements providing much entertainment.

"It's been an absolute thrill to do it and to play the role that I've been able to in the series," Buxton told Motorsport.com.

"I was never expecting or anticipating anything. But when you meet new fans, and they reference the series and talk about what the series has meant to them and how much the sport now means to them, it’s incredible.

"I find the recognition thing really, really wild and crazy. And a bit embarrassing. I don't really see it as a personal recognition—I see it as a recognition of the series and the sport and how much it's growing.

"That if they recognise me, they're not recognising me, they're recognising the series, because they've become a fan of the show and the sport as a result."

