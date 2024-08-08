Racing Pride ambassador reveals Vettel gesture which brought him to tears
Racing Pride ambassador reveals Vettel gesture which brought him to tears
One of Sebastian Vettel's former colleagues has spoken out about the Formula 1 legend's incredible generosity.
Vettel raced in F1 between 2007-2022, racking up four world championship titles and 53 grand prix victories in that time.
The German raced with BMW Sauber, Toro Rosso, Aston Martin and, most memorably, Red Bull, where he claimed four consecutive drivers' titles between 2010-2013.
Off the track, Vettel became well-known for highlighting social injustices around the world, often making powerful statements during race weekends, either through words or fashion choices.
Vettel's touching moment of generosity
Now, an incredible story has arisen showing just how generous the 37-year-old is, taking time out of his busy schedule to reach out to a struggling fan.
Former Aston Martin communications chief and founding ambassador of Racing Pride Matt Bishop worked alongside Vettel at the Silverstone-based outfit.
Vettel raced with Aston Martin in the latter part of his career, suffering two seasons of midfield running before deciding to call time on his career.
"Vettel always tried to do more," Bishop told Motorsport Magazine about the four-time world champion.
"On one occasion, I had been contacted by a young man who was deeply depressed. I told Seb about him, and he said, 'let’s do a Zoom call with him.' So I arranged it.
"I had thought that Seb might speak for five minutes or so. But no: he chatted animatedly for more than 20 minutes, with touching humility and heart-warming empathy, and I feel confident when I say that those 20-odd minutes were significant in expediting the lad’s mental and emotional recovery.
"A few months later, Seb hand-wrote the boy a four-page letter. He gave it to me at a grand prix – I cannot remember which one – and he instructed me to post it on when I returned to the UK.
"I read it before I did so, and the tenderness and beauty of Seb’s prose brought me to tears. There are many other examples of his remarkable generosity and sensitivity: too many to mention, in fact."
