F1 2024 Belgian Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it

Formula 1's Driver of the Day category is back in 2024 to help provide an extra level excitement to fans at the backend of races.

Your next chance to take part on race day is TODAY (Sunday, July 28), during the Belgian Grand Prix.

Launched back in 2016, Driver of the Day is an official F1 award, which creates much debate.

Remember, this is not about who wins the race or who has the fastest car. It’s the driver who has performed the best given the challenges he has faced on any given Sunday.

Who has won F1 Driver of the Day so far this season?

F1's last outing in Hungary saw McLaren's young gun Oscar Piastri secure an emotional maiden career victory, edging out his team-mate Lando Norris by 2.141sec in a dramatic race at Hungaroring.

The Aussie was voted DOTD with 34.9% of the vote, followed by Lewis Hamilton with 13.9% and Norris with 13.8%.

Here is the full 2024 roll of honor:

Race Driver of the Day Finishing Position Votes
Bahrain GP Carlos Sainz 3 31.4%
Saudi Arabian GP Oliver Bearman 7 48.3%
Australian GP Carlos Sainz 1 38.4%
Japanese GP Charles Leclerc 4 23.8%
Chinese GP Lando Norris 2 26.4%
Miami GP Lando Norris 1 41%
Emilia Romagna GP Lando Norris 2 31.4%
Monaco GP Charles Leclerc 1 32.4%
Canadian GP Lando Norris 2 24.7%
Spanish GP Lando Norris 2 28.3%
Austrian GP Lando Norris DNF 24.6%
British GP Lewis Hamilton 1 36.1%
Hungarian GP Oscar Piastri 1 34.9%
Belgian GP
Dutch GP
Italian GP
Azerbaijan GP
Singapore GP
United States GP
Mexican GP
Brazilian GP
Las Vegas GP
Qatar GP
Abu Dhabi GP

How is F1 Driver of the Day chosen?

As we said, this is all about the F1 fans getting a chance to decide the award during every single race.

Voting opens during the latter stages of each race and closes when the race ends.

How to vote for Driver of the Day

It’s incredibly simple to get involved. You just need to go to the voting page on the official F1 website and cast your vote once the window opens.

Your next opportunity is Sunday, August 25, at the Dutch Grand Prix.

What is the prize for Driver of the Day?

Drivers do not receive a trophy, and there is no financial incentive. It is simply a recognition of a driver's performance from the viewing public.

