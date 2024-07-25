close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen set for SIGNIFICANT penalty in Belgium after Hungary troubles

Verstappen set for SIGNIFICANT penalty in Belgium after Hungary troubles

Verstappen set for SIGNIFICANT penalty in Belgium after Hungary troubles

Verstappen set for SIGNIFICANT penalty in Belgium after Hungary troubles

Championship leader Max Verstappen is poised to be hit with a 10-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver had a nightmare race by his high standards, and that began on lap one as he went wide attempting to go around the outside of both McLaren drivers.

READ MORE: Ralf Schumacher reveals he is in same-sex relationship

As he re-joined the track he snatched P2 off Lando Norris, but was advised by his team to give the place back as the FIA placed him under investigation.

Throughout the race Verstappen continued to deliver curt team radio messages to his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, as he failed to usurp the McLarens for the lead.

Gianpiero Lambiase received an earful over team radio in Hungary
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Why has Max Verstappen received a Belgian GP penalty?

In addition to his incident with Norris, Verstappen was further placed under investigation by the FIA after a collision with Lewis Hamilton.

The 26-year-old attempted an overtake down the main straight where he locked up and crashed into his former rival, launching his Red Bull into the air.

Hamilton retained his position and finished P3, whilst Verstappen slipped down the order into fifth and was placed under investigation by the stewards.

Whilst no further action was taken in Hungary, Verstappen could serve a penalty at the Belgian Grand Prix for exceeding his engine allowance.

READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?

Max Verstappen is set to receive a 10-place grid drop at the Belgian Grand Prix

The three-time world champion had his fourth power unit installed at the Spanish Grand Prix, the maximum allowed in one season.

With a grid drop looming since then, it is understood that Red Bull will opt to take their grid drop at Spa, where Verstappen’s car would be fitted with a fifth combustion engine.

Belgium has favored a Red Bull penalty in the past: in 2022, Verstappen won the race from 14th on the grid after taking a penalty.

Furthermore, the champion served an engine penalty and won from sixth at last year's race, demonstrating that Spa’s overtaking opportunities present the best-case location for the team to take their punishment.

READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris FIA Belgian Grand Prix
Verstappen curse emerges ahead of Belgium - and it's not Drake
F1 Social

Verstappen curse emerges ahead of Belgium - and it's not Drake

  • Yesterday 21:00
F1 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Stavelot
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Stavelot

  • Yesterday 17:47

Latest News

NASCAR

NASCAR receives strong viewing boost despite Biden competition

  • 51 minutes ago
Features

EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton's 'POWERFUL' allyship as Racing Pride call for grassroots change

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR accused of giving win to 'golden boy' in X-RATED rant

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Verstappen set for SIGNIFICANT penalty in Belgium after Hungary troubles

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo gets apology for major error after Hungarian GP infuriation

  • Today 00:00
IndyCar

IndyCar star offers injury update after collision forces surgery

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x