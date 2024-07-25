Verstappen set for SIGNIFICANT penalty in Belgium after Hungary troubles

Championship leader Max Verstappen is poised to be hit with a 10-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver had a nightmare race by his high standards, and that began on lap one as he went wide attempting to go around the outside of both McLaren drivers.

READ MORE: Ralf Schumacher reveals he is in same-sex relationship

As he re-joined the track he snatched P2 off Lando Norris, but was advised by his team to give the place back as the FIA placed him under investigation.

Throughout the race Verstappen continued to deliver curt team radio messages to his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, as he failed to usurp the McLarens for the lead.

Gianpiero Lambiase received an earful over team radio in Hungary

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Why has Max Verstappen received a Belgian GP penalty?

In addition to his incident with Norris, Verstappen was further placed under investigation by the FIA after a collision with Lewis Hamilton.

The 26-year-old attempted an overtake down the main straight where he locked up and crashed into his former rival, launching his Red Bull into the air.

Hamilton retained his position and finished P3, whilst Verstappen slipped down the order into fifth and was placed under investigation by the stewards.

Whilst no further action was taken in Hungary, Verstappen could serve a penalty at the Belgian Grand Prix for exceeding his engine allowance.

READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?

Max Verstappen is set to receive a 10-place grid drop at the Belgian Grand Prix

The three-time world champion had his fourth power unit installed at the Spanish Grand Prix, the maximum allowed in one season.

With a grid drop looming since then, it is understood that Red Bull will opt to take their grid drop at Spa, where Verstappen’s car would be fitted with a fifth combustion engine.

Belgium has favored a Red Bull penalty in the past: in 2022, Verstappen won the race from 14th on the grid after taking a penalty.

Furthermore, the champion served an engine penalty and won from sixth at last year's race, demonstrating that Spa’s overtaking opportunities present the best-case location for the team to take their punishment.

READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar

Related