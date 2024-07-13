Hy-Vee IndyCar Doubleheader 2024: Qualifying start times, schedule and how to watch

The NTT IndyCar Series hits the high banks of Iowa Speedway today for qualifying ahead of the Hy-Vee doubleheader.

The hotly anticipated Hy-Vee Homefront 250 kicks off later this evening, with tomorrow bringing the Hy-Vee One Step 250 to complete the back-to-back IndyCar showcase.

Iowa Speedway's 0.875-mile tri-oval is no stranger to pushing drivers to their limits. The variable banking throws a constant curveball, demanding exceptional physical and mental fortitude from those piloting the high-powered IndyCar machines.

With lap times dipping below 18 seconds, qualifying will be a nail-biter as drivers battle for the starting position that sets the tone for both races on "The World's Fastest Short Track."

IndyCar at Iowa Speedway: Hy-Vee Race Weekend qualifying times

Qualifying for the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 and Hy-Vee One Step 250 kicks off today (Saturday, July 13, 2024) at 3:45pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 3:45pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 2:45pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 12:45pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 8:45pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 9:45pm Saturday



You can catch all the action on NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



