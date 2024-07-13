Hy-Vee IndyCar Doubleheader 2024: Qualifying start times, schedule and how to watch
The NTT IndyCar Series hits the high banks of Iowa Speedway today for qualifying ahead of the Hy-Vee doubleheader.
The hotly anticipated Hy-Vee Homefront 250 kicks off later this evening, with tomorrow bringing the Hy-Vee One Step 250 to complete the back-to-back IndyCar showcase.
Iowa Speedway's 0.875-mile tri-oval is no stranger to pushing drivers to their limits. The variable banking throws a constant curveball, demanding exceptional physical and mental fortitude from those piloting the high-powered IndyCar machines.
With lap times dipping below 18 seconds, qualifying will be a nail-biter as drivers battle for the starting position that sets the tone for both races on "The World's Fastest Short Track."
IndyCar at Iowa Speedway: Hy-Vee Race Weekend qualifying times
Qualifying for the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 and Hy-Vee One Step 250 kicks off today (Saturday, July 13, 2024) at 3:45pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.
Eastern Time (EDT): 3:45pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 2:45pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 12:45pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 8:45pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 9:45pm Saturday
You can catch all the action on NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport

