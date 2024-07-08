Hamilton gives verdict on CONTROVERSIAL Brad Pitt F1 movie title

Lewis Hamilton has shared his opinion on the title of the upcoming 2025 Formula 1 movie after it was announced at the British Grand Prix, where the 39-year-old took a historic 104th race victory.

Alongside his sporting credits, Hamilton is a co-producing the movie alongside Brad Pitt, who has been seen filming at the Silverstone circuit in 2023 and 2024.

'F1' is what those behind the movie have settled on as the name. It was previously rumoured to be called ‘Apex’, named after the fictional team the story will be centred around.

A sneak peak of the movie at the British Grand Prix showed a poster using the official F1 logo, with fans at Silverstone getting a first look at a teaser trailer on Sunday.

Brad Pitt will play Sonny Hayes in the upcoming F1 film

Hamilton discusses F1 movie title

Hamilton has played a significant role in the movie's production, and was on hand to ensure the film accurately represented the world of F1.

However, its new title has split opinion between audiences, with some suggesting it could alienate new audiences, whilst others suggest it is smart marketing.

When asked if he could reveal anything extra about the movie in the post-qualifying press conference, Hamilton remained tight-lipped and revealed what he thought about the film’s title.

“There's not really anything else I can add that I haven't already said,” Hamilton said.

“I think [producers] Joe [Kosinski] and Jerry [Bruckheimer] and the whole crew are so grateful to be here and have been incredibly respectful of this space and have been very, very thoughtful.

Lewis Hamilton reveals thoughts on F1 movie title

“Some people just go out and go about it their own way, but they've been really wanting to make sure that the heritage is very much in this movie.

“And so I think people… You know, the trailer is coming out soon. So I'm looking forward to people seeing that. And what else?

“The title. I mean, it's probably… Well, what else are you going to call it? You know, I think it would distract from what the series is, so I like it.”

The F1 film will be released internationally on June 25th, 2025, whilst in North America, it will be released two days later on June 27th, 2025.

