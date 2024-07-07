Championship contenders crash out in WILD Silverstone race
Championship contenders crash out in WILD Silverstone race
Two championship contenders have crashed out after a chaotic race in wet weather conditions at Silverstone.
Saturday at Silverstone displayed a typical British day of weather, with every session of the day impacted by rain.
F3’s morning sprint race was postponed until the evening, and the final F1 practice session was blighted by slippery conditions.
In addition, F2’s sprint race was hit by extreme weather conditions bringing out a red flag and safety car, whilst majorly impacting the championship standings.
Championship leaders out of F2 Silverstone sprint
The first red flag was brought out on lap 4, with Juan Manuel Correa aquaplaning as conditions worsened.
After a twenty-minute interlude, the race was resumed with Mercedes star Kimi Andrea Antonelli in the lead.
However, the race had barely begun before the wet conditions caused further chaos, impacting those at the sharp end of the championship.
Pepe Marti crashed into the rear of championship leader Paul Aron, both out of the race and prompting a safety car.
In a separate incident, Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar found himself in the gravel at Copse corner ending his sprint race.
Hadjar replaced Sergio Perez for FP1 on Friday at Silverstone, however the Frenchman nearly caused a collision with Lando Norris as he slowed down into the corner.
The sprint race was also a nightmare for F1 bound, Ollie Bearman, who found himself in the gravel at Copse, and failed to finish.
His team-mate Antonelli claimed a stunning first victory of the season, despite pressure mounting to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.
