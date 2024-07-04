Max Verstappen and his fourth F1 world championship title in a row - still not a done deal?

After setting numerous new records in the 2023 Formula 1 season, many fans were certain that there would be no way around Max Verstappen as the new world champion this year.

Despite his dominant start to the season, the race at the top is much closer than expected. So is the fourth world championship title in a row not yet in the bag?

Does Max Verstappen have to fear for another world championship title?

It already seemed clear after the first two races that Red Bull and Max Verstappen would be able to continue their dominance in the new Formula 1 season.

The three-time world champion won both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in commanding style, but then had to bid farewell to his winning streak in Australia for the first time since 17 September 2023 with a brake issue.

Although the current world champion has not had another retirement since then, the gap to the competition has shrunk significantly.

After the head-to-head duels in Italy, Canada and Spain, Lando Norris has been just behind Verstappen and it almost seems as if Red Bull have lost their supremacy.

Max Verstappen still leads the championship

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collided in Austria

The rush for Hungarian GP F1 tickets and the last available tickets for Silverstone, the home race of McLaren and Norris, is all the greater.

Until the summer break between the Belgian Grand Prix on 30 July and the Dutch Grand Prix on 27 August, things could heat up, and not just because of the temperatures.

McLaren, Lando Norris and perhaps a really big coup

After a botched start to the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, McLaren have regained their former strength and Norris was finally able to celebrate the first race win of his F1 career in Miami.

For the young Briton, this must have been the motivation he needed, because since then Max Verstappen has struggled to maintain his dominance.

In Italy, the two drivers were separated by less than a second, and in Canada it was also less than five seconds. Ultimately, however, McLaren still seem to be standing in their own way a little.

At the Spanish Grand Prix, too, it was ultimately their own strategy and Norris' poor start that cost the team victory.

In theory, however, Red Bull and Verstappen are being chased hard. Two more retirements by the reigning world champion and two race wins by Norris could catapult the team to a tight title race in the season finale.

Red Bull struggle in constructors' championship

Sergio Perez has had a poor run of form in recent races

As well as Red Bull's season has started, the first third of the year has already been problematic.

Following Verstappen's retirement in Australia, accusations misconduct were levelled against team boss Christian Horner (who was cleared by a team investigation). There were also rumours of internal power struggles between motorsport consultant Helmut Marko and the team's Thai shareholders.

All of this left its mark, and star designer Adrian Newey ultimately decided to leave. The mastermind behind the dominant RB19 is also likely to join the competition in the near future, and could ensure that Red Bull lose their supremacy as early as 2026 with the new regulations.

What's more, Sergio Perez's slump in form seems to have no end in sight. While Verstappen regularly puts his car on pole, the Mexican repeatedly fails in Q1 or Q2.

This is particularly problematic with regard to the constructors' championship, as Ferrari and McLaren produce much more consistent team performances.

