Hamilton linked with ICONIC motorsport team purchase

Mercedes Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton could be set to expand his horizons beyond the sport further by purchasing another motorsport team.

The news regarding Hamilton's potential purchase broke just after the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, where the seven-time champion endured a difficult time.

Hamilton went into the Red Bull Ring event in high spirits after securing his first podium of the season in Barcelona the previous week. However, after seeing his Mercedes team-mate George Russell clinch a dramatic victory in the Styrian mountains, Hamilton labelled his own performance as 'shocking' after coming home in P4.

The 39-year-old will embark on a fresh challenge at Ferrari next year, but it also appears he is pursuing exciting opportunities away from the world of F1.

Lewis Hamilton will swap Mercedes for Ferrari next season

Lewis Hamilton has been frustrated with his results in F1 in 2024

Seven-time champion keen on two-wheeled venture

According to The Race, Hamilton has entered talks with Gresini Racing about purchasing the satellite Ducati MotoGP squad.

The report states that Hamilton has already made enquiries in acquiring the team - which has six-time champion Marc Marquez on its books - with a member of his inner circle believed to be in attendance at last weekend's Dutch TT in Assen.

A move into MotoGP wouldn't be the first time Hamilton has taken a step into the world of biking before, having previously rode Valentino Rossi's Yamaha M1 at a sponsors event in 2019.

Hamilton owns a number of motorbikes and was spotted driving in Monaco this season

Speaking at the time, the former McLaren star said: “I have always loved bikes. “When I was younger I wanted to race bikes, not cars but my dad wouldn’t let me - he said they were too dangerous!

“He got me into four wheels rather than two. It was the right choice because if I was racing during the time Vale [Rossi] was there, I wouldn’t have been so successful.

“Since I have been in Formula 1, I have a superbike and I like to do some track days. It is fascinating - it gives a different perspective.”

