close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton FURIOUS at own performance after 'shocking' Austrian GP weekend

Hamilton FURIOUS at own performance after 'shocking' Austrian GP weekend

Hamilton FURIOUS at own performance after 'shocking' Austrian GP weekend

Hamilton FURIOUS at own performance after 'shocking' Austrian GP weekend

Lewis Hamilton left the Austrian Grand Prix angry at his own performance after an uncharacteristically slow weekend.

Just over one week ago, he was celebrating his best result of the season after securing a podium in Barcelona.

READ MORE: Mercedes begin investigation after Hamilton 'sabotage' emails

That resulted followed a positive performance in Montreal too, with Hamilton coming close to finishing P3 before eventually coming home just one spot worse off.

After looking good in Friday's practice session at the Red Bull Ring, hopes were high that the Brit could challenge the top of the order once again in Saturday's sprint race, but he could only finish P6 before qualifying for Sunday's main event in the same position.

The 39-year-old was also involved in a bizarre incident during Q3, in which he dragged a rear jack out of the Mercedes pits, resulting in a fine being dished out to the Brackley-based team.

Lewis Hamilton was hit with a five-second penalty during Sunday's race
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collided in the closing stages in Austria

Hamilton bemoans 'unacceptable' performance

In Sunday's race, he was hit with a five-second penalty after making an error entering the pit lane, as he finished P4.

His team-mate George Russell, meanwhile, capitalised on a dramatic collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in the closing stages to take over the lead, which he held on to ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-race, Hamilton congratulated Russell on his second career win, but was less complimentary about his own efforts.

“Pretty shocking," was his blunt response when asked to sum up his weekend. "But really happy for the team.

George Russell clinched the second win of his career at the Red Bull Ring

"Everyone at the factory’s worked so hard this year to get a result like this - big congratulations to the team and to George and well deserved.

“It been pretty sh** all weekend. Just generally slow and just not acceptable.”

READ MORE: F1 team ANNOUNCE star driver signing on long-term contract

Related

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes Lando Norris George Russell Austrian Grand Prix
McLaren boss BLAMES Hamilton incidents for Verstappen-Norris accident
Austrian Grand Prix

McLaren boss BLAMES Hamilton incidents for Verstappen-Norris accident

  • 2 uur geleden
Tsunoda handed SERIOUS FIA punishment after radio incident
Latest F1 News

Tsunoda handed SERIOUS FIA punishment after radio incident

  • Today 05:00

Latest News

Austrian Grand Prix

Hamilton FURIOUS at own performance after 'shocking' Austrian GP weekend

  • 31 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Replica of Istanbul Park F1 track FOR SALE in which American state?

  • 1 uur geleden
Austrian Grand Prix

McLaren boss BLAMES Hamilton incidents for Verstappen-Norris accident

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR

Danica Patrick makes 'can't fake a fan' claim in NASCAR

  • 3 uur geleden
British Grand Prix

F1 2024 British Grand Prix weather forecast: Latest today from Silverstone

  • Today 16:00
Austrian Grand Prix

Verstappen PENALIZED by FIA after colliding with Austrian GP leader

  • Today 15:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x