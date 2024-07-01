Hamilton FURIOUS at own performance after 'shocking' Austrian GP weekend

Lewis Hamilton left the Austrian Grand Prix angry at his own performance after an uncharacteristically slow weekend.

Just over one week ago, he was celebrating his best result of the season after securing a podium in Barcelona.

That resulted followed a positive performance in Montreal too, with Hamilton coming close to finishing P3 before eventually coming home just one spot worse off.

After looking good in Friday's practice session at the Red Bull Ring, hopes were high that the Brit could challenge the top of the order once again in Saturday's sprint race, but he could only finish P6 before qualifying for Sunday's main event in the same position.

The 39-year-old was also involved in a bizarre incident during Q3, in which he dragged a rear jack out of the Mercedes pits, resulting in a fine being dished out to the Brackley-based team.

Lewis Hamilton was hit with a five-second penalty during Sunday's race

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collided in the closing stages in Austria

Hamilton bemoans 'unacceptable' performance

In Sunday's race, he was hit with a five-second penalty after making an error entering the pit lane, as he finished P4.

His team-mate George Russell, meanwhile, capitalised on a dramatic collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in the closing stages to take over the lead, which he held on to ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-race, Hamilton congratulated Russell on his second career win, but was less complimentary about his own efforts.

“Pretty shocking," was his blunt response when asked to sum up his weekend. "But really happy for the team.

George Russell clinched the second win of his career at the Red Bull Ring

"Everyone at the factory’s worked so hard this year to get a result like this - big congratulations to the team and to George and well deserved.

“It been pretty sh** all weekend. Just generally slow and just not acceptable.”

