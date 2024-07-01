Wolff shares feelings after Hamilton departure to Ferrari

Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff has revealed how his relationship with Lewis Hamilton has fared since he announced a move to Ferrari.

The pair have worked together for 11 years and enjoyed plenty of success together in that time.

However, since new regulations in 2022, Mercedes have been outclassed by Red Bull, with Hamilton winless since late 2021.

He jumped at the chance to move to Ferrari in 2025, which came as something of a surprise to Wolff.

Lewis Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025

Toto Wolff admitted being 'bruised' by Hamilton's decision

Wolff lifts lid on relationship with Hamilton

Hamilton and Mercedes' split can be described as something of a 'divorce'. The 39-year-old's exit from what has been an incredibly fruitful partnership was announced in February, but it is still months until the move is officially made.

Team and driver will be hoping for an amicable split, but as Mercedes continue to be behind Red Bull and other rivals, the relationship continues to strain.

Wolff admitted he was 'bruised' by the move, which came as a shock, even if it was always a possibility.

“There is a professional and a personal relationship and when we signed a very short-term contract, it was clear that that could happen," he admitted.

“What was bruising is that I didn’t have any time to react. It was basically the same day and when I said ‘ok, how will we announcing this? Beginning of the season or mid-season?' It was clear that it was leaking from Ferrari.

“And it was happening to fall on the day of earnings, so it was good news. And so, that didn’t give me enough time to call the management, call our sponsors, the shareholders and explain what was happening. That was the only thing."

Hamilton and Mercedes have won a 14 championships together

Hamilton's move is, of course, not designed to spite the man with whom he has been able to match the record world title count previously solely achieved by Michael Schumacher.

“I somewhere read a good motto: ‘play hard, forgive quickly and apologise when you’re wrong,' and the personal relationship doesn’t suffer," said Wolff.

“If I put myself in his shoes, I can understand that the team wasn’t doing very well. You’re in your last phase of your career. Everybody wants to wear red overalls, with a yellow prancing horse. Probably, the financial terms were also very positive."

Indeed, Hamilton described the chance to drive for Ferrari as a childhood dream, one which he will realise in what could well be the final move of his career.

“So, I kind of got my head around it, that why he’s doing that and I have my absolute peace with him and my relationship goes much deeper," Wolff continued.

“It’s been 12 years we’ve been friends and allies and brothers in crime and he’s going to be competent in the car.

“But, we haven’t divorced as friends,” he added.

