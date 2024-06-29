close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
New factors could see F1 star CHANGE mind on 2025 drive

New factors could see F1 star CHANGE mind on 2025 drive

New factors could see F1 star CHANGE mind on 2025 drive

New factors could see F1 star CHANGE mind on 2025 drive

A Formula 1 driver could be set to snub a team after a change of circumstances at a rival outfit.

There are just seven seats left on the grid for the 2025 season, following the announcements of Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll staying with their respective teams - Alpine and Aston Martin.

READ MORE: F1 team ANNOUNCE star driver signing on long-term contract

A number of high-profile names are still fighting for their futures in the sport, including former Red Bull star Daniel Ricciardo, and Lewis Hamilton's former Mercedes team-mate, Valtteri Bottas.

There has been speculation surrounding drivers further up the grid too, including Ferrari racer Carlos Sainz.

Carlos Sainz has been linked with a number of teams this season
The Spaniard was believed to be close to signing a deal with Williams

Where will Sainz be in 2025?

The Spaniard has been at the Maranello-based outfit since 2021 - partnering Charles Leclerc - but will be replaced by seven-time champion Hamilton next year.

Sainz has been strongly linked with a move to Williams in recent weeks, but one key factor could see the 29-year-old opt against signing for the iconic British team in favour of a close rival.

According to Frederic Ferret of L'Equipe, Alpine have emerged a strong contender to secure the signature of Sainz, with the opportunity to drive with a Mercedes engine believed to be an enticing prospect for the three-time race winner.

That, coupled with the signing of Flavio Briatore as executive advisor, has made the French outfit a 'very attractive' option.

Sainz could be set to partner Pierre Gasly at Alpine

READ MORE: Hamilton Ferrari move feared with ‘irony’ claim

"The arrival of Flavio Briatore and the idea of using a customer engine have greatly changed the situation," wrote Ferret. "Carlos Sainz was approached with these arguments in mind.

"The promise of a Mercedes engine - admittedly a heresy for a French manufacturer, but clearly an added bonus as the Viry-Châtillon V6 has clearly made progress this year - and the assurance that he could be free, if he so wished, in 2026, would suddenly make Alpine's offer very attractive to the Spanish clan, who were nonetheless on the verge of announcing their signing to Williams."

READ MORE: Mercedes begin investigation after Hamilton 'sabotage' emails

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Formula 1 Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc
Schumacher tipped for INCREDIBLE F1 return after spell on sidelines
Latest F1 News

Schumacher tipped for INCREDIBLE F1 return after spell on sidelines

  • Today 00:00
Why the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix commentator will NOT be David Croft
F1 on TV

Why the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix commentator will NOT be David Croft

  • Yesterday 16:27

Latest News

Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Race 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 56 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

New factors could see F1 star CHANGE mind on 2025 drive

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

FIA change rules in LAST-MINUTE Austrian GP decision

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 stars creating NEGATIVE perception of performance

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 team steal Hamilton championship winning colleague

  • Today 02:00
Latest F1 News

Red Bull SHUNNED in best F1 team verdict

  • Today 01:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x