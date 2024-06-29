New factors could see F1 star CHANGE mind on 2025 drive

A Formula 1 driver could be set to snub a team after a change of circumstances at a rival outfit.

There are just seven seats left on the grid for the 2025 season, following the announcements of Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll staying with their respective teams - Alpine and Aston Martin.

A number of high-profile names are still fighting for their futures in the sport, including former Red Bull star Daniel Ricciardo, and Lewis Hamilton's former Mercedes team-mate, Valtteri Bottas.

There has been speculation surrounding drivers further up the grid too, including Ferrari racer Carlos Sainz.

Carlos Sainz has been linked with a number of teams this season

The Spaniard was believed to be close to signing a deal with Williams

Where will Sainz be in 2025?

The Spaniard has been at the Maranello-based outfit since 2021 - partnering Charles Leclerc - but will be replaced by seven-time champion Hamilton next year.

Sainz has been strongly linked with a move to Williams in recent weeks, but one key factor could see the 29-year-old opt against signing for the iconic British team in favour of a close rival.

According to Frederic Ferret of L'Equipe, Alpine have emerged a strong contender to secure the signature of Sainz, with the opportunity to drive with a Mercedes engine believed to be an enticing prospect for the three-time race winner.

That, coupled with the signing of Flavio Briatore as executive advisor, has made the French outfit a 'very attractive' option.

Sainz could be set to partner Pierre Gasly at Alpine

"The arrival of Flavio Briatore and the idea of using a customer engine have greatly changed the situation," wrote Ferret. "Carlos Sainz was approached with these arguments in mind.

"The promise of a Mercedes engine - admittedly a heresy for a French manufacturer, but clearly an added bonus as the Viry-Châtillon V6 has clearly made progress this year - and the assurance that he could be free, if he so wished, in 2026, would suddenly make Alpine's offer very attractive to the Spanish clan, who were nonetheless on the verge of announcing their signing to Williams."

