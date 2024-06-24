Hamilton is 'BACK' claim from F1 pundits

An F1 pundit and world champion has delivered high praise for Lewis Hamilton after he finally ended a run of 12 races without a podium.

The seven-time champion managed to deliver during Saturday's qualifying session, and again on Sunday to deliver his best result of the season so far.

READ MORE: US teen sensation set to REPLACE IndyCar star

The 39-year-old was fourth in Montreal last time out, and was buoyed by his display in Spain, as he looks to end his time at Mercedes on a high ahead of his move to Ferrari in 2025.

George Russell finished one place behind his team-mate on Sunday, as Mercedes picked up an impressive points haul for the second grand prix in succession.

Max Verstappen pipped Lando Norris to take the win in Barcelona

Hamilton is looking to end his time at Mercedes on a high before joining Ferrari

Happy Hamilton 'enjoying himself'

Max Verstappen secured his third straight win at the iconic track ahead of Lando Norris, who failed to convert his pole position after a dreadful start at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Reflecting on the race, Sky Sports pundits Danica Patrick and Damon Hill commented on Hamilton's recent return to form after getting back on the podium for the first time since Mexico 2023.

“You can see it - he’s in a good mood, he’s been in a good mood all weekend," said Patrick.

“He was on the right strategy, the right calls and they’re in the ball park now and I really think that as a team they looked second best.

"George had an incredible start, took the lead and then Lewis had a very strong race, so I really think that Mercedes has stepped it up in a pretty significant way.”

Mercedes have delivered improved performances in recent weeks

READ MORE: Where does Red Bull legend Adrian Newey shift to next?

Former world champion Hill admitted it looked like Hamilton had rediscovered some of the mojo which previously brought him to the pinnacle of the sport.

"He’s enjoyed himself today," he said. "You can see, the old Lewis is back.

"When he gets a sniff of a podium or a victory, he's able to go into that other space that he’s got.

“But I wonder if he’s going to be on the phone to Ferrari going ‘guys, what are you doing? I’m coming to you next year, what’s going on?”

READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner

Related