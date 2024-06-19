F1 race winner issues CONCERNING claim for Mercedes star amid Verstappen links
Former F1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has issued a concerning claim regarding the future of British star George Russell amid Mercedes' links to Max Verstappen.
Current Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton is set to join rivals Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond, leaving Russell without a confirmed team-mate heading into next season.
One name that has been strongly linked with the Silver Arrows vacancy is Max Verstappen, with speculation that he could be the man to replace Hamilton rumbling on all season long.
For now, it seems that Kimi Antonelli is the focus of Mercedes' search, but Schumacher thinks that Russell's position could also be under threat if Verstappen were to become available.
Russell could be 'in danger' with Verstappen future uncertain
Russell headlined Mercedes' resurgent form in Canada with pole position, but an error-prone race meant he could only manage a third-place finish.
It is not the first time Russell has made an error fighting for the win; he crashed out of the Singapore Grand Prix in 2023 in the last lap whilst racing closely with the top two.
Pundits have recently pointed out the 26-year-old's weakness, and now Schumacher has offered his verdict on Sky Germany: “This is the perfect time for Antonelli to warm up [in Hamilton's seat in 2025]. If Max Verstappen really decides to leave Red Bull, I can imagine that there will be a seat for him at Mercedes.
“Then it could be rather bad for George Russell. He is - or was - a super talent, but he also makes a lot of mistakes. If a world champion is on the market, I can imagine that George Russell's job could also be in danger.
"Mercedes would have won the race in Canada with Max Verstappen - that's a clear case. Max is the driver who makes the big difference. Mercedes has had a long dry spell and urgently needs a world champion to get back to the front."
If Verstappen were to jump ship to the Silver Arrows in 2026, he would be looking to bring the team back towards the level which saw them win eight consecutive titles from 2014-2021.
“Verstappen is also a guy who comes across as very conservative, pleasant and sporty," Schumacher added.
"Accordingly, I could imagine that Toto Wolff and Mercedes would do a lot with him and would do a lot for him."
