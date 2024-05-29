F1 pundit teases Canada driver change after team boss 'chat' with reserve driver

Ted Kravitz has revealed a F1 team boss is considering a shock driver change for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The opening laps of the Monaco Grand Prix saw a dramatic incident between both Haas drivers and Sergio Perez.

READ MORE: Andretti details 'personal' reason F1 rejected team's 2026 entry bid

Kevin Magnussen attempted to overtake Perez on the hill following Turn 1 with the two coming together and sweeping Nico Hulkenberg into the carnage.

Fans have criticised Magnussen for the incident, stating that he should be replaced by British youngster Ollie Bearman.

Both Haas drivers and Sergio Perez were caught up in a terrifying incident in Monaco

Could we see Ollie Bearman at Haas this season?

Could a young driver finally get their chance in F1?

Haas may not be the only team ready to promote one of their junior drivers after the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alpine also had a disastrous opening lap in Monaco, with Esteban Ocon colliding into team-mate Pierre Gasly, ending his race and picking up a place grid penalty for the Canadian GP.

Whilst Gasly was unscathed and managed an impressive P10 finish, Famin is reportedly unhappy with Ocon.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1 after the grand prix Ted Kravitz revealed that Famin was considering replacing Ocon with their junior driver Jack Doohan next season.

“I will say that I saw Famin on the roof of the Alpine pit building, called Jack Doohan the reserve driver over for a chat,” Kravitz said.

Could Jack Doohan make his F1 debut in Canada?

“They had a chat, I don’t know what the chat was about, and then Jack Doohan left and went down the stairs.”

“Does that mean that Famin is going to penalise Esteban Ocon for doing what he told him not to do by benching him for Canada?”

Doohan is the son of Grand Prix motorcycle road racing World Champion Mick Doohan, and has been reserve driver for Alpine since 2023.

However, the Australian junior is still a gamble for the team, despite coming third in the 2023 Formula 2 championship.

READ MORE: Cullen devastated after star driver's Indy 500 nightmare

Related