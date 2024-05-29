F1 star branded 'stupid' by his teammate after causing Perez crash

Nico Hulkenberg has blasted his team-mate Kevin Magnussen calling him ‘stupid’ after a race-ending crash at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The race had barely begun before a red flag was thrown, following a major incident on the hill by Sainte Devote.

After attempting an overtake on the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, Magnussen was involved in a terrifying collision that destroyed both cars.

His team-mate Hulkenberg, who was following the pair, was also caught up in the incident making it a double DNF for Haas.

Sergio Perez was involved in a terrifying first lap collision

The Monaco Grand Prix was red flagged after lap one

Haas suffer a nightmare Monaco GP

Haas have been involved in drama throughout the weekend, also being disqualified from qualifying due to a non-compliant rear wing element.

Luckily for the team, the stewards announced there would be no further investigation into the lap one incident, saving them from acquiring yet another penalty.

Magnussen was also fortunate to evade punishment, sitting on 10 penalty points with a further two ensuring a race ban.

However, the Dane did not escape the critique of his team-mate Hulkenberg, who was unhappy about being caught up in the incident.

Speaking to Sky Germany after the race Hulkenberg called both Perez and Magnussen ‘stupid’ for their crash at the Monaco Grand Prix.

“Of course it was stupid between Kevin and Checo, who didn't quite agree on that. I don't know if Checo has seen Kevin,” Hulkenberg said.

Hulkenberg calls team-mate Magnussen 'stupid'

“Checo could have left room, but at the same time Kevin was also very optimistic about pushing where the track gets narrower and where there are small kinks up to turn 3.

“Unfortunately, some years it happens here, some years it goes well. It's very bitter for me. I wasn't really involved but I was taken out anyway and that so soon after the start is frustrating and a shame.”

