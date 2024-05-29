F1 star branded 'stupid' by his teammate after causing Perez crash
F1 star branded 'stupid' by his teammate after causing Perez crash
Nico Hulkenberg has blasted his team-mate Kevin Magnussen calling him ‘stupid’ after a race-ending crash at the Monaco Grand Prix.
The race had barely begun before a red flag was thrown, following a major incident on the hill by Sainte Devote.
READ MORE: Cullen devastated after star driver's Indy 500 nightmare
After attempting an overtake on the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, Magnussen was involved in a terrifying collision that destroyed both cars.
His team-mate Hulkenberg, who was following the pair, was also caught up in the incident making it a double DNF for Haas.
Haas suffer a nightmare Monaco GP
Haas have been involved in drama throughout the weekend, also being disqualified from qualifying due to a non-compliant rear wing element.
Luckily for the team, the stewards announced there would be no further investigation into the lap one incident, saving them from acquiring yet another penalty.
Magnussen was also fortunate to evade punishment, sitting on 10 penalty points with a further two ensuring a race ban.
However, the Dane did not escape the critique of his team-mate Hulkenberg, who was unhappy about being caught up in the incident.
Speaking to Sky Germany after the race Hulkenberg called both Perez and Magnussen ‘stupid’ for their crash at the Monaco Grand Prix.
“Of course it was stupid between Kevin and Checo, who didn't quite agree on that. I don't know if Checo has seen Kevin,” Hulkenberg said.
“Checo could have left room, but at the same time Kevin was also very optimistic about pushing where the track gets narrower and where there are small kinks up to turn 3.
“Unfortunately, some years it happens here, some years it goes well. It's very bitter for me. I wasn't really involved but I was taken out anyway and that so soon after the start is frustrating and a shame.”
READ MORE: 2024 Indy 500 start DELAYED as major storm looms over Indianapolis
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 news today: Sainz reveals KEY FACTOR behind next F1 move as Verstappen mulls new team offer
- 2 uur geleden
F1 star branded 'stupid' by his teammate after causing Perez crash
- 3 uur geleden
F1 insider suggests Verstappen is preparing to QUIT Red Bull
- Today 03:00
Hamilton offers cryptic clue as to why Russell is DOMINATING F1 qualifying battle
- Today 01:00
Monaco Grand Prix crash leaves Red Bull with $2.5 MILLION bill
- Yesterday 23:00
Hamilton issues SHARP response to Brad Pitt movie speculation
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul