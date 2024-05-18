Red Bull dealt huge blow with late crash
Red Bull dealt huge blow with late crash
A crash into the barriers for a Red Bull driver caused a late red flag in FP3 at the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
Sergio Perez continued a miserable weekend for Red Bull up to this point by smashing into the barriers and badly damaging his RB20.
READ MORE: Struggling Verstappen FUMES with team amid Imola concerns
The Mexican was firmly down on the fastest time in the session before the incident, as was team-mate Max Verstappen, before Perez's crash through Variante Alta ruined that particular lap for both Red Bulls.
It meant a race against time for Red Bull to be able to make the necessary repairs to Perez's car ahead of qualifying later on Saturday, with the 34-year-old's car left with heavy damage at the front.
Red Bull woes continue
Following a Friday in which a lack of pace and uncharacteristic mistakes from three-time world champion Verstappen caused a bad day for Red Bull, Saturday saw the pair looking much more comfortable.
Verstappen had called his car 'a catastrophe' in FP1 as the Dutchman lost his temper at various points, but seemed to be happier during Saturday's practice session.
However, Perez added to what has been a miserable weekend so far with his crash, which is likely to hamper his weekend, and meant that team-mate Verstappen could not improve on sixth place in the timings.
It follows a weekend last time out in which Red Bull were comprehensively beaten by McLaren in Miami, and arrived at the Emilia-Romagna GP weekend hoping to bounce back.
READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice times as two SUPERSTARS crash out
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hyped Red Bull Imola upgrades revealed
- 10 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024 times as Verstappen pushed HARD by rivals
- 1 uur geleden
Verstappen reveals DELIGHT at key track change
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull dealt huge blow with late crash
- 3 uur geleden
F1 champ brings out red flag with HUGE crash
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Results Today: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice times as two SUPERSTARS crash out
- Today 13:45
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul