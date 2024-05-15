close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull chief details how Newey's exit impacts KEY Verstappen contract clause

Red Bull chief details how Newey's exit impacts KEY Verstappen contract clause

Red Bull chief details how Newey's exit impacts KEY Verstappen contract clause

Red Bull chief details how Newey's exit impacts KEY Verstappen contract clause

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken out on speculation surrounding key aspects of Max Verstappen's contract.

The reigning constructors' champions are in the midst of a turbulent season off-track, with the recent announcement that design chief Adrian Newey will depart the team in 2025 representing a significant blow for the Milton-Keynes based outfit.

READ MORE: US F1 team 'SUES' Drive to Survive legend

Following the blockbuster news, which came in the build up to Lando Norris' stunning maiden win at the Miami Grand Prix, there has been a great deal of uncertainty regarding the future of three-time world champion Verstappen.

Mercedes have been strongly linked with the Dutchman as they look to fill the seat soon to be left by Lewis Hamilton - who will join rivals Ferrari in 2025 - with team boss Toto Wolff refusing to rule out a move.

Toto Wolff has admitted he would be interested in signing Max Verstappen
Verstappen has won three world drivers' titles with Red Bull

Horner brushes off contract claims

Though under contract until 2028, rumours have been circulating that Verstappen may have an exit clause included, which could be triggered by the departure of Newey.

Horner, however, has shot down those claims, and remains confident that his star driver will remain a pivotal part of the team in the post-Newey era.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Miami Grand Prix, the 50-year-old said: “I think Max’s contract is always going to remain confidential but there’s no clauses that link Adrian in any way to Max.

"They’ve enjoyed a good relationship over the years, as have our previous drivers, but Max as well understands there’s been a planning process to this and it’s not just a knee-jerk [reaction].

"The structure will not change with Adrian stepping back.”

READ MORE: US F1 chief heralds Verstappen as 'one of the best ever'

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes Max Verstappen Christian Horner
Wife of F1 legend Adrian Newey reacts to his STUNNING move
F1 Social

Wife of F1 legend Adrian Newey reacts to his STUNNING move

  • Today 05:00
F1 pundit details Newey's start date and new role at his next team
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit details Newey's start date and new role at his next team

  • May 13, 2024 15:00

Latest News

F1 Legends

Watch worth $2 MILLION from Schumacher's personal collection set to be sold

  • Today 19:00
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief details how Newey's exit impacts KEY Verstappen contract clause

  • Today 18:00
Latest F1 News

Frustrated F1 stars call for a REVIEW into 'joke' FIA rule

  • Today 17:00
F1 News

Stunning Norris Miami GP victory dedicated to former Indy 500 winner

  • Today 16:00
Latest F1 News

Why Ferrari F1 star's key ally was AXED from his role

  • Today 15:00
Latest F1 News

Russell drops Verstappen teammate hint amid Mercedes links

  • Today 06:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x