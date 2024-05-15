Red Bull chief details how Newey's exit impacts KEY Verstappen contract clause
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken out on speculation surrounding key aspects of Max Verstappen's contract.
The reigning constructors' champions are in the midst of a turbulent season off-track, with the recent announcement that design chief Adrian Newey will depart the team in 2025 representing a significant blow for the Milton-Keynes based outfit.
Following the blockbuster news, which came in the build up to Lando Norris' stunning maiden win at the Miami Grand Prix, there has been a great deal of uncertainty regarding the future of three-time world champion Verstappen.
Mercedes have been strongly linked with the Dutchman as they look to fill the seat soon to be left by Lewis Hamilton - who will join rivals Ferrari in 2025 - with team boss Toto Wolff refusing to rule out a move.
Horner brushes off contract claims
Though under contract until 2028, rumours have been circulating that Verstappen may have an exit clause included, which could be triggered by the departure of Newey.
Horner, however, has shot down those claims, and remains confident that his star driver will remain a pivotal part of the team in the post-Newey era.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the Miami Grand Prix, the 50-year-old said: “I think Max’s contract is always going to remain confidential but there’s no clauses that link Adrian in any way to Max.
"They’ve enjoyed a good relationship over the years, as have our previous drivers, but Max as well understands there’s been a planning process to this and it’s not just a knee-jerk [reaction].
"The structure will not change with Adrian stepping back.”
