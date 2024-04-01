Ricciardo hits out at media claims of Red Bull pressure

Daniel Ricciardo has addressed rumours that he might be replaced at Visa Cash App RB before the end of the 2024 season.

The Aussie has endured a tricky start to the season and is yet to score a point – despite his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda having secured six of them.

It means that his Visa Cash App RB team are sixth in the constructors’ standings and trending in the right direction on track after a tricky few seasons.

But Ricciardo’s lacklustre performances mean that his chances at a Red Bull drive are diminishing – and any shot of extending his F1 career may be disappearing too.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled in 2024

What is Ricciardo's response to rumours?

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has already laid pressure on the ‘Honey Badger’, demanding more from his experienced driver with junior driver Liam Lawson waiting in the wings to take his seat.

Speaking to motorsport.com, Ricciardo delivered a blunt response to rumours of him losing his seat.

“In terms of the noise, people tell me like in the media, they’re like, ‘Oh, so and so said’ – it’s the first I’ve heard,” he said.

“It’s obviously no disrespect to [the media], but I know that I’m on this little process or journey at the moment and I just need to focus on myself. If I let any of the noise in, it’s going to kind of distract me from the path I’m on. I haven’t let any of that negative stuff creep in.”

The Australian driver has 21 races to prove himself otherwise he might find himself staring down the barrel of a premature F1 departure.

He remains confident that he can find his form and fire Visa Cash App RB to a successful standing in the constructors’ championship.

