F1 track makes $55 MILLION investment to stay on calendar

The Circuit de Catalunya has made a huge investment in its infrastructure in an attempt to stay on the Formula 1 calendar.

Spain will have another grand prix circuit from 2026 onward, a hybrid street circuit in Madrid, and the Barcelona track is trying desperately to cling on and make the country one of few with multiple races in a season.

2026 is also the year that the Circuit de Catalunya is currently contracted to stage its final race having hosted a grand prix annually since 1991, and the Madrid announcement did little to assure them of an extension.

However, F1 chief Stefano Domenicali has publicly admitted that talks are still ongoing with Barcelona regarding an extension to the deal.

F1 Barcelona boost?

Meanwhile, track chief Josep Lluis Santamaria is bullish over a £43million investment into the circuit's infrastructure that he claims will bring it into line with F1 demands in the belief that two races can still be held in Spain from 2027.

"I don't see why two Formula 1 Grands Prix can't coexist in Spain in the future, there are three in the United States and two in Italy, and there can be two here too," he told media recently as quoted by motorsport's Italian website.

"We have always said that the works we are completing began much earlier, more than two years ago, and that they are were the result of agreements made with F1."

He added: "This €50 million (£43m )investment plan until 2026 aims to modernise and adapt the Circuit to new needs, promoting a more sustainable, innovative, industrial and digital model with the aim of transforming the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalunya in a key infrastructure for the country's industry, not only in terms of hosting motorsports, but also events of all kinds."

Among the investment, work has started on upgrading hospitality facilities for 8,000 people while work is being carried out on a new pit lane building and VIP grandstand.

