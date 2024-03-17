Hamilton in TOUCHING visit captured on social media

Lewis Hamilton may be in his final year as a Mercedes driver, but he's showing that he's still committed to the team's ideals.

The Brit will leave Mercedes at the end of the season, having agreed a deal with Ferrari to bring to an era of over a decade with the team.

The Brit though hasn't been sparkling on the track at the start of the season in Mercedes' W15 though, picking up just eight points from two races after finishing seventh in Bahrain and ninth in Saudi Arabia.

Former F1 race winner David Coulthard has even suggested that the 39-year-old could already have his head at Ferrari ahead of joining the Italian outfit for 2025 following his stunning pre-season announcement.

While fans were shocked then, Hamilton caused even more ripples when with Mercedes he returned to the home land of title sponsor Petronas ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

With a beaming smile in a picture captioned by Mercedes as 'back home in Malaysia', Hamilton posed alongside school children for a huge assembly photo, while also visiting class rooms to take questions from students and even engage in fiery scientific experiments.

Back to school for Hamilton

Back home in Malaysia 💚 pic.twitter.com/xKR2sMF1Ij — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 16, 2024

One fan on Instagram was shocked by his sudden appearance saying: "Why we don’t have announcement about Lewis coming to Malaysia. So bad to miss him when he’s still in the team," while another added: "Imagine the students that didn't go to school that day."

Others heaped praise on Hamilton though for his work in helping Petronas's mission in raising awareness over STEM, biodiversity and sustainable futures.

One said: Lewis always sets a very good example in every respect for all of us while another praised Hamilton as well as the Mercedes team, saying: Congratulations Mercedes and Lewis.for the beautiful work, and for us providing these experiences, and for us encouraging them to participate in social actions. A very important work for our nations and the adversities in all countries... very important... if everyone does a little, our world will be better.

