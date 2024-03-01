Verstappen on track to win BACK huge sports award

close global

Max Verstappen has been nominated for the Laureus World Sportsman of the year award this year, having previously won the honour in 2022.

An astonishing 2023 season saw the Dutchman break long-standing Formula 1 records, winning 19 out of a possible 22 races as he dominated like no driver ever has before.

That has now been recognised, with Verstappen being put up for the 25th edition of the global award.

He has been nominated alongside football stars Erling Haaland and reigning champion Lionel Messi, tennis legend Novak Djokovic and athletics superstars Mondo Duplantis and Noah Lyles.

Max Verstappen claimed 19 race victories in 2023, including 10 in a row
Max Verstappen has now won three world championships

Verstappen's record-breaking year

2023 saw Verstappen jump up into third in the all-time list of F1 race winners, overtaking German legend Sebastian Vettel in the process.

Despite only being 26, Verstappen now has 54 race victories and three world championships, and the 10 grands prix in a row that he won between May and September set an incredible record, also taking one of Vettel's mantles away from him.

The Dutchman heads into the upcoming 2024 season hoping to continue his dominance in the sport, and will find out in April whether he will be recognised as the world sportsman of the year, over several other sporting superstars.

